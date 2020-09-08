Prep report: Bulldogs sweep Muskie swimmers

Muscatine took fifth at the event with a team score of 364. Indianola edged the hosts for first with a 326. Ottumwa's Cale Leonard earned medalist honors with a 69.

"It was almost like playing in Scotland," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said of the weather at the course. "It was a shock to the system ... But I don't think the course conditions bothered them all that much.

"Everybody plays the same course. We just fell flat."

The Muskies' other top scorers were Josh Dieckman 94, Doug Custis 95 and Mason Cunningham 96.

"I played pretty well, but it was a rough day, obviously the weather didn't help at all," Henderson said. "We have to stay away from the big numbers, those are ruining our rounds."

Boys cross country

Columbus earns Keota Invite title: The Wildcats placed five runners in the top 12 to earn the Keota Invite title Tuesday.

Columbus' team score of 45 was five points better than second place North Mahaska.