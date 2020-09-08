 Skip to main content
Prep report: Bulldogs sweep Muskie swimmers
Prep report: Bulldogs sweep Muskie swimmers

  Updated
Bulldogs sweep Muskie swimmers

BETTENDORF — Mississippi Athletic Conference power Bettendorf swept all 12 events Tuesday night in its 140-46 dual victory over Muscatine at the Bettendorf High School pool.

Muscatine had second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

The 200 free relay of Hadley Hilbrant, Abby Lear, Madeline Fisher and Genevieve Millage clocked in at 1 minute, 49.93 seconds. The 400 free relay, consisting of Ellie Storr, Lear, Hilbrant and Fisher, finished in 4:01.45.

Lear placed third in the 200 IM in 2:23.95, just more than a second behind winner Riley Wehr and runner-up Abby Selden. Lear also was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.17.

Lexi Hirt placed third in the diving behind Bettendorf all-staters Makayla Hughbanks and Sydney Hanson.

Fisher (100 free) was Muscatine's other third-place finisher.

Muscatine returns home next Tuesday to face Davenport Central in a dual meet at 6 p.m.

Boys golf

Henderson fourth at Ottumwa Invite: Muscatine's Michael Henderson shot a 79 to lead the Muskies and take fourth place individually at the Ottumwa Invite Tuesday.

Muscatine took fifth at the event with a team score of 364. Indianola edged the hosts for first with a 326. Ottumwa's Cale Leonard earned medalist honors with a 69.

"It was almost like playing in Scotland," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said of the weather at the course. "It was a shock to the system ... But I don't think the course conditions bothered them all that much.

"Everybody plays the same course. We just fell flat."

The Muskies' other top scorers were Josh Dieckman 94, Doug Custis 95 and Mason Cunningham 96.

"I played pretty well, but it was a rough day, obviously the weather didn't help at all," Henderson said. "We have to stay away from the big numbers, those are ruining our rounds."

Boys cross country

Columbus earns Keota Invite title: The Wildcats placed five runners in the top 12 to earn the Keota Invite title Tuesday.

Columbus' team score of 45 was five points better than second place North Mahaska. 

The Wildcats were led by a third place finish from Isaac Acosta (18:59). Columbus' next four runners finished within seven seconds of each other: Damian Vergara (9th, 19:46), Mason-Hills-Carrier (10th, 19:51), Alex Rivas (11th, 19:52) and Freddy Vergara (12th,19:53).

"This was another great night, a true team victory," Columbus coach Steve Riley said. "I was proud of Isaac, who beat a state qualifier from WACO, but he had four teammates within 54 seconds of his time."

Girls cross country

Columbus places two in top 20 at Keota: Kimberly Gonzalex (16th, 27:09) and Averi Sipes (19th, 27.20) led the way for the Columbus girls team at the Keota Invite.

"Everybody beat their goal again tonight," said coach Steve Riley.

The team did not have enough runners to register a team score.

