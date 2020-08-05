PREP REPORT: Callison, Dengler selected to senior all-star roster

Baseball

Callison, Dengler selected to All-Star game team: Durant's Logan Callison and West Liberty's Talen Dengler have been selected to the small school squad in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.

However, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the game will not physically be played. It was originally slated to be on Aug. 6th in Cedar Rapids. The rosters consist of senior student-athletes and are selected by coaches across the state.

Callison hit for an average of .316 with four doubles and 11 RBIs this season as the Wildcats made it to the Class 2A state tournament, losing 2-1 in their quarterfinal game against North Linn.

Dengler finished with a .400 batting average and 12 RBIs with two doubles. He also stole seven bases and scored 12 runs. The West Liberty senior also pitched over 17 innings for the Comets with a 1-1-record.

