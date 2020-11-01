Prep report: Columbus 14th at state cross country

Cross country

Columbus Community takes 14th, Wapello's Kaufman 51st: Junior Isaac Acosta was the first Wildcat runner to cross the finish line at the Class 1A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

Acosta took 36th place overall with a time of 17:51, pacing Columbus Community to a 14th-place team finish.

Madrid took the top team spot at the 1A race with a low score of 58. Earlham (70) took second and South Winneshiek (140) third.

Bellevue senior Brady Griebel was the individual winner, being the first to cross the finish line at 15:52. Madrid senior Clay Pehl (16:21) and Southeast Warren senior Randy Jimenez (16:31) followed in second and third.

Tristan Kaufman of Wapello took 51 place (18:03).

The Wildcats would appear to have a very bright future, as their top four finishers, including Acosta, should all return next season.

After Acosta, freshman Damian Vergara and junior Freddy Vergara finished between 18:55 and 1:58 for 96th and 100th place, out of 152 runners.

Junior Mason Hills-Carrier and senior Alex Rivas also recorded scoring times for the Wildcats. Hills-Carrier finished in 108th (19:20) and Rivas in 122nd (19:43).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0