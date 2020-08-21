 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: Columbus falls to Cardinal in opener
Cardinal 63, Columbus 26: The Cardinal Comets scored on their opening possession of the 2020 season and didn't look back, going on to beat Columbus 63-26 in the team's Week 0 contest on Friday night at Cardinal High School.

The Comets scored their second touchdown of the game on a third and long that went 50 yards for the score. That came with a little over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Tucker Bright would get the Wildcats on the board with a touchdown run after he set it up by catching a Jeff Hoback pass and went 52 yards.

But Columbus would allow another Cardinal score with under 10 seconds to go before halftime and head into the intermission trailing 36-7.

Hoback found Triston Miller for Columbus' second touchdown of the game. Hoback would later run it in himself with over nine minutes to play.

Kaden Amigon added a six-yard touchdown with under four minutes left, but by then, the damage was done as the Wildcats were down by 37 and the Comets would run out the clock.

