Prep report: Comet girls open No. 2 in 3A; Muskies No. 12 in 5A

Girls basketball

West Liberty opens at No. 2 in Class 3A: After going 19-5 in 2019 and making it to the regional championship, the Comets begin 2020 ranked second in 3A.

Last season, West Liberty has its run ended by eventual state runner-up North Polk, losing 45-32. North Polk was led in the game by then-junior Maggie Phipps with 16 points. Phipps is now a senior at 5A Ankeny Centennial.

Des Moines Catholic, who were 22-3 last year, open atop the 3A rankings. Bishop Heelan, last season's 3A champion, checks in at No. 13 to open the new campaign.

The Comets' conference foe, West Branch, open No. 1 in 2A.

Muskies among many MAC teams in preseason rankings: Muscatine is one of five Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball teams to open the season ranked.

The Muskies begin the season No. 12 in Class 5A, where Waterloo West (20-5 last season) occupies the top spot.

Davenport North slides in eighth in 5A. The Wildcats went 18-5 in 2019 and were the runner-up in the MAC after North Scott finished an undefeated 26-0.