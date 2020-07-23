PREP REPORT: Dieckman second-team all-MAC, Durant gets state pairing

Baseball

Four Muskies recognized on all-MAC squad: First baseman Josh Dieckman was picked by the Mississippi Athletic Conference coaches as a second-team selection to the all-conference team.

Dieckman led the Muskies with a .457 batting average. His .537 on-base percentage and .629 slugging percentage were also among the team's best. Dieckman hit four doubles and a triple this season while driving in four and drawing six walks.

The junior also pitched for Muscatine, going for a 2.06 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 17 innings thrown and a .133 batting average against, despite a 0-4 record in five outings.

Outfielders Noah Yahn, Jaimie Martinez and Zach Eversmeyer were named honorable mentions. Eversmeyer was one of four seniors on the Muskie team this season (Brigg Burback, Alex Oppel and Leo Garcia the others), while Yahn finished his junior season and Martinez his sophomore campaign.

Clinton senior Max Holy was recognized as the conference player of the year and Greg Thissen of Assumption was the coach of the year.