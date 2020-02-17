Prep report: Durant ends skid, moves into district semifinal

Boys basketball
Durant 72, Louisa-Muscatine 50: Durant had not won a game since the calendar flipped to February. The Wildcats ended their six-game losing streak Monday night with their fourth highest scoring output of the season in a Class 2A district opener at home.
Durant (10-12) built a 32-21 cushion at halftime and extended the margin to 19 points through three quarters. The Wildcats advance to play Williamsburg in a district semifinal Thursday in Camanche.
Louisa-Muscatine ended its season at 2-20.
Mid-Prairie 54, Wilton 42: Wilton went into the locker room at halftime Monday night feeling pretty good about its position in a Class 2A district opener.
The Beavers held a 30-25 lead against a team they lost to twice during the regular season. However, Mid-Prairie outscored Wilton 15-2 in the third quarter to seize control and eventually win at Durant High School.
The loss brought an end to Wilton's season at 4-18. It was Wilton's fourth straight year with five wins or fewer.
Mid-Prairie travels to sixth-ranked Camanche for a district semifinal Thursday.
Mediapolis 62, West Liberty 31: Mediapolis raced out to a 40-12 lead by halftime and never was threatened in a Class 2A district win over West Liberty on Monday night.
Mediapolis (9-13) advances to play West Branch in a district semifinal Thursday.
West Liberty saw its season end at 2-20. Leading scorer Gavin Chown (14.3 ppg.) is among five seniors on the Comets' roster.
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Columbus 39: After splitting their two regular season meetings, Winfield-Mount Union won the rubber match Monday.
WMU outscored Columbus by 10 points in the third quarter to grab a 15-point advantage and advance in a Class 1A district opener.
Columbus started the season with 15 consecutive losses but won three of its last eight games. WMU advances to play second-ranked WACO on Thursday.