Prep report: Durant ends skid, moves into district semifinal

Boys basketball

Durant 72, Louisa-Muscatine 50: Durant had not won a game since the calendar flipped to February. The Wildcats ended their six-game losing streak Monday night with their fourth highest scoring output of the season in a Class 2A district opener at home.

Durant (10-12) built a 32-21 cushion at halftime and extended the margin to 19 points through three quarters. The Wildcats advance to play Williamsburg in a district semifinal Thursday in Camanche.

Louisa-Muscatine ended its season at 2-20.

Mid-Prairie 54, Wilton 42: Wilton went into the locker room at halftime Monday night feeling pretty good about its position in a Class 2A district opener.

The Beavers held a 30-25 lead against a team they lost to twice during the regular season. However, Mid-Prairie outscored Wilton 15-2 in the third quarter to seize control and eventually win at Durant High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The loss brought an end to Wilton's season at 4-18. It was Wilton's fourth straight year with five wins or fewer.

Mid-Prairie travels to sixth-ranked Camanche for a district semifinal Thursday.