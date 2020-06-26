Prep report: Durant, L-M, West Liberty softball all victorious

Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Benton Community 0: Hailey Sanders pitched the Falcons to a shutout win over Benton Community and did plenty with the bat as well in L-M's 10-0 win.
Sanders went 3-for-4 with two doubles and home run, driving in five in the process. The Bobcats struck out nine times for the game and had just three batters reach, two on singles and one via walk.
Eighth-grade catcher Morgan Stecher also homered for the Falcons.
L-M's McKenna Hohenadel was 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and reached on a base on balls. She scored three times in the Falcon win.
The Falcons move to 9-1 overall and are 6-0 in the SEISC. Louisa-Muscatine stayed at No. 2 in the most recent Class 2A rankings.
Durant 10, North Cedar 0: Durant's offense put plenty of pressure on the North Cedar defense, as the Wildcats scored in all but one of the five innings played on Friday evening. Durant would ultimately win 10-0 via the 10-run rule after five.
The Wildcats would go scoreless in the third, but otherwise put up two in the first, five in the second and three in the fourth, all while maintaining a shutout of the Knights.
Durant moves to 2-3 overall and will play next on Tuesday for a road game against Wilton.
West Liberty 4, Camanche 1: The Indians grabbed an early 1-0 lead over the Comets in the early innings, but West Liberty would tie it in the third and take the lead in the fourth on a two-RBI double by Brooklyn Buysse.
The game would be delayed in the middle of the fifth due to lightning, but the game would be finished, with the Comets scoring once more after the intermission to claim a 4-1 victory.
West Liberty moved up one spot to seventh in the Class 3A rankings this week. Their now 7-1 overall. The Comets are home on Monday for their next game against Mid-Prairie.
Baseball
Hillcrest Academy 8, Louisa-Muscatine 4: The Falcons jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the opening inning of play of L-M's road contest against Hillcrest Academy. Louisa-Muscatine would score again in the top of the third to lead by a pair, but the Ravens would tie it at two in the bottom of the third and go on to win 8-4.
Hillcrest Academy brought a third run to the plate in the fourth, only to see L-M bounce back with two to take a 4-3 lead. But the Ravens' four-run fourth would give them the lead for good.
Louisa-Muscatine drops to 4-3 this season and will take on West Liberty at 5:30 Saturday on the road.
Durant 3, North Cedar 0: The Durant Wildcat baseball team blanked North Cedar and made away with a 3-0 home win.
The Wildcats are now 3-3 this season, with their next game coming at Monticello on Monday.
West Liberty 10, Camanche 9: After two innings, Camanche held a 6-0 lead over the Comets, but West Liberty stormed back for a 10-9 comeback win at home.
The win improves West Liberty's record to 3-3 this season. The team will take on Louisa-Muscatine today at 5:30 p.m. in West Liberty.
