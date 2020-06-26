Prep report: Durant, L-M, West Liberty softball all victorious

West Liberty 4, Camanche 1: The Indians grabbed an early 1-0 lead over the Comets in the early innings, but West Liberty would tie it in the third and take the lead in the fourth on a two-RBI double by Brooklyn Buysse.

The game would be delayed in the middle of the fifth due to lightning, but the game would be finished, with the Comets scoring once more after the intermission to claim a 4-1 victory.

West Liberty moved up one spot to seventh in the Class 3A rankings this week. Their now 7-1 overall. The Comets are home on Monday for their next game against Mid-Prairie.

Baseball

Hillcrest Academy 8, Louisa-Muscatine 4: The Falcons jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the opening inning of play of L-M's road contest against Hillcrest Academy. Louisa-Muscatine would score again in the top of the third to lead by a pair, but the Ravens would tie it at two in the bottom of the third and go on to win 8-4.

Hillcrest Academy brought a third run to the plate in the fourth, only to see L-M bounce back with two to take a 4-3 lead. But the Ravens' four-run fourth would give them the lead for good.

Louisa-Muscatine drops to 4-3 this season and will take on West Liberty at 5:30 Saturday on the road.