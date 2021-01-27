PREP REPORT: Durant, Wilton split doubleheader

Boys basketball

Potential game-tying shot misses, Durant beats Wilton: The Wilton Beavers had a chance for a last-second shot to extend the game against rival Durant, but the shot came up short, and the Wildcats ended up a 69-66 winner at home.

Wilton defeated Durant 69-59 the first time the two sides played this season, that came on Dec. 8 at Wilton.

The Beavers (6-9, 4-9 RVC) will be at Class 2A No. 5 West Branch (9-0, 9-0 RVC) on Friday for their next game. Durant (3-12, 3-12 RVC) is slated for Iowa City Regina (5-5, 5-6 RVC) in Iowa City on Friday.

Girls basketball

Wilton wins over Durant for season sweep: The Beavers earned a 52-43 victory over the Wildcats at Durant on Wednesday night. Wilton won the first contest between the two teams 67-46 on Dec. 8.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Wilton. All those came against high-quality opponents, however, in Bellevue, Northeast and West Liberty.

The Beavers (9-6, 7-6 RVC) are on the road for their next contest, and the competition won't get any easier as Wilton is set to take on Class 2A No. 3 West Branch (9-1, 9-1 RVC). Durant (3-13, 3-12 RVC) will be on the road Friday, too, as the Wildcats will be at Iowa City Regina.

