 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP REPORT: Durant, Wilton split doubleheader
0 comments

PREP REPORT: Durant, Wilton split doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

Potential game-tying shot misses, Durant beats Wilton: The Wilton Beavers had a chance for a last-second shot to extend the game against rival Durant, but the shot came up short, and the Wildcats ended up a 69-66 winner at home.

Wilton defeated Durant 69-59 the first time the two sides played this season, that came on Dec. 8 at Wilton.

The Beavers (6-9, 4-9 RVC) will be at Class 2A No. 5 West Branch (9-0, 9-0 RVC) on Friday for their next game. Durant (3-12, 3-12 RVC) is slated for Iowa City Regina (5-5, 5-6 RVC) in Iowa City on Friday.

Girls basketball

Wilton wins over Durant for season sweep: The Beavers earned a 52-43 victory over the Wildcats at Durant on Wednesday night. Wilton won the first contest between the two teams 67-46 on Dec. 8.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Wilton. All those came against high-quality opponents, however, in Bellevue, Northeast and West Liberty.

The Beavers (9-6, 7-6 RVC) are on the road for their next contest, and the competition won't get any easier as Wilton is set to take on Class 2A No. 3 West Branch (9-1, 9-1 RVC). Durant (3-13, 3-12 RVC) will be on the road Friday, too, as the Wildcats will be at Iowa City Regina.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Deseh see progress in loss to Liddle

  • Updated

Whenever two state-ranked heavyweight wrestlers meet, you know it’s going to be a good match. That’s exactly what happened on Thursday night a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News