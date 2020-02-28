Prep report: Five Indians named to SEISC all-conference teams

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their all-conference selections for the 2020 boys basketball season.

Wapello sophomore Maddox Griffin and Columbus senior Eric Valdez received first-team distinctions on the North division squad.

Griffin led the Indians in scoring (with 16.2 points per game) as well as in assists (with 114 in 20 games), 129 rebounds and steals (75). Griffin's scoring mark was good for fifth-best in the SEISC North.

Valdez makes a return after being selected all-conference as a junior. Valdez averaged 19.6 points per game and accumulated 51 assists (best on the Wildcats), 60 rebounds and 17 steals.

Junior Caden Thomas of Wapello appeared on the SEISC North second team, just as he did last season as well. Thomas led the Indians with 131 rebounds and 27 blocks while scoring 14 points a game and accumulating 25 assists, 16 steals.

Louisa-Muscatine senior Brock Jeamby joined Thomas as a second-team selection. Jeamby put up 10.9 points per game to lead the Falcons. Jeamby also chipped in 28 steals, 27 assists, 14 blocks and a team-best 122 rebounds.