Prep report: Five Indians named to SEISC all-conference teams

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their all-conference selections for the 2020 boys basketball season.
Wapello sophomore Maddox Griffin and Columbus senior Eric Valdez received first-team distinctions on the North division squad.
Griffin led the Indians in scoring (with 16.2 points per game) as well as in assists (with 114 in 20 games), 129 rebounds and steals (75). Griffin's scoring mark was good for fifth-best in the SEISC North.
Valdez makes a return after being selected all-conference as a junior. Valdez averaged 19.6 points per game and accumulated 51 assists (best on the Wildcats), 60 rebounds and 17 steals.
Junior Caden Thomas of Wapello appeared on the SEISC North second team, just as he did last season as well. Thomas led the Indians with 131 rebounds and 27 blocks while scoring 14 points a game and accumulating 25 assists, 16 steals.
Louisa-Muscatine senior Brock Jeamby joined Thomas as a second-team selection. Jeamby put up 10.9 points per game to lead the Falcons. Jeamby also chipped in 28 steals, 27 assists, 14 blocks and a team-best 122 rebounds.
Six additional players were recognized with honorable mention distinctions. Those were Dawson Wehrle (junior) and Dallas Vasquez (senior) as well as Rhett Smith (junior) and Aiden Housman (senior) from Wapello and Columbus' Evan Rees (senior) and Brody Frost (junior).
John Swason of Pekin was named North division Coach of the Year. His squad sits at 19-4 on the season and will play Springville at Iowa City West on Saturday as they continue their postseason march.
Player of the Year went to Lone Tree's Keegan Edwards, who averaged 21.1 points per game and added 197 rebounds and 157 assists.