PREP REPORT: Football class, district assignments out

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its class and district groupings on Friday.

After playing last football season in what amounted to a de facto Mississippi Athletic Conference pod, the Muscatine Muskies' grouping will have quite a different look for the 2021 season.

The only familiar holdover is Davenport West, who joins Muscatine in Class 5A's Group 3. The Muskies beat the Falcons 31-0 for the 2020 homecoming game, one of eight losses for a West team that ended 2020 without a win.

Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead are the other members of the grouping.

The Muskies ended last season 3-5.

In Class 2A, if West Liberty plans on making another strong postseason push, the Comets will have to contend with Anamosa, Camanche, Monticello, Northeast and Tipton in District 5.

West Liberty won three playoffs games in 2020, and finished with a 6-3 record.

Camanche ended West Liberty's season in 2020, advancing to the UNI-Dome by beating the Comets 34-20 in the 2A quarterfinal.