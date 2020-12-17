Prep report for Thursday, Dec. 17th

Prep boys hoops
Wapello 43, Clinton 39: Junior guard Maddox Griffin and senior forward Caden Thomas each scored 17 points to carry the Wapello Indians to Thursday’s 43-39 non-conference road victory over Clinton. The Indians had only five players score, including senior forward Rhett Smith adding five points to the victory that moved them to 4-0 for the season.
Senior forward Treveon Bailey led the River Kings (0-2) with 16 points and senior guard Taylon Hayes added 10 points.
Wilton 65, Columbus 29: Colby Sawvell led the Beavers with 21 as Wilton improved its season record to 3-3 with a lopsided win over the Columbus Wildcats.
Caden Kirkman added 14 while Wilton posted a total of 19 assists a team.
Girls basketball
Wilton 52, Wapello 36: Wilton moved to 4-3 on the season with a big win over Wapello.
Ella Caffery had a team-high for the Beavers with 19.
Wilton poured it on early as the Beavers led 18-9 after one quarter of play and 34-14 at the halftime break.
Prep wrestling
Muskies tripped up by Assumption: The Muscatine wrestling team was defeated by Davenport Assumption by a final team score of 54-15.
The Muskies sport two state-ranked wrestlers. In The Predicament's latest rankings, 170-pounder Tim Nimely came in at No. 4 while heavyweight Togeh Deseh ranks fifth.
Nimely received a forfeit against the Knights while Deseh pinned Joe Turner.
Connor Beck achieved a Muscatine win at 152 by beating Parker Foley 10-3.
Assumption won via pin or forfeit in seven matches.
West Liberty sweeps triangular: West Liberty combined 16 pins, six forfeits, a technical fall and a major decision to record three victories on Thursday evening.
The Comets beat host Clinton (66-12), Maquoketa (44-24) and Solon (43-36).
Colln Cassaday (113/106), Alex Beaver (126), Joshua Zeman (138), Diego Gonzalez (132), Lake Newton (160), Felipe Molina (195) and Kobe Simon (220) all won three times for the Comets.
Newton was the only Comet who recorded three pins – the fastest in 56 seconds. Cassaday recorded two pins, one in 38 seconds, and added a forfeit victory. Molina had two pins and a forfeit. Zeman recorded a pin, a tech fall and a forfeit victory and Simon had two decisions and a pin.
Drake Collins won twice, both by pins.
Columbus edges Wapello: The Wildcats were five points better at Thursday's triangular.
Ty and Lane Scorpil scored at the light weights for Columbus. Ty received a forfeit while Lane won via 17-1 tech fall against Zach Harrbison.
At 138 and 145, Wapello's Cooper Garrison and Christopher Ewart pinned Columbus' Dante Zeniga and Garrett Palmer, each needing over a minute, while Columbus' Will Hotz did the same to Wapello's Macuen West at 170.
Caleb Ealey was a 5-4 winner at 160 for Wapello as well.
Kai and Chance Malone delivered victories for the Wildcats at 220 and 285. Kai was a 4-2 winner over Kaninoa Seumanutafa while Chance pinned Kekai Seumanutafa in 1:36.
The Indians also lost to Notre Dame, that final was 48-30.
Elijah Belzer scored a win for Wapello in that one, as did Ewart and Kekai Seumanutafa at 285.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!