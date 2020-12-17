Prep report for Thursday, Dec. 17th

Prep boys hoops

Wapello 43, Clinton 39: Junior guard Maddox Griffin and senior forward Caden Thomas each scored 17 points to carry the Wapello Indians to Thursday’s 43-39 non-conference road victory over Clinton. The Indians had only five players score, including senior forward Rhett Smith adding five points to the victory that moved them to 4-0 for the season.

Senior forward Treveon Bailey led the River Kings (0-2) with 16 points and senior guard Taylon Hayes added 10 points.

Wilton 65, Columbus 29: Colby Sawvell led the Beavers with 21 as Wilton improved its season record to 3-3 with a lopsided win over the Columbus Wildcats.

Caden Kirkman added 14 while Wilton posted a total of 19 assists a team.

Girls basketball

Wilton 52, Wapello 36: Wilton moved to 4-3 on the season with a big win over Wapello.

Ella Caffery had a team-high for the Beavers with 19.

Wilton poured it on early as the Beavers led 18-9 after one quarter of play and 34-14 at the halftime break.

Prep wrestling