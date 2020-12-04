Prep report: Fourth quarter paces Wapello boys to win

Boys basketball

Wapello pulls away from Hillcrest Academy late: The Indians led by only three after at the end of the third quarter while on the road against the Ravens of Hillcrest Academy on Thursday night.

But Wapello outscored Hillcrest 20-12 in the final frame for a 53-42 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Maddox Griffin led all scorers for the game, ending with 22. Griffin also made two of the Indians' five three-pointers.

The other two came compliments of Trenton Murray, who finished the contest with 19.

Five players scored for each side.

Hillcrest Academy had two players finish in double figures as well in Eli Ours (17 points) and John Hughes (12).

Wapello is scheduled to play the final game of its three-game road trip to start the season on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Pekin.

The Indians' home opener is slated for Dec. 11 against Highland.

