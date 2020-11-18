Prep report: IGCA names all-state volleyball teams

Volleyball
Five from Wilton, West Liberty named all-state: After a run that ended in the state semifinals, the Wilton Beaver volleyball team had three members recognized to the Iowa Girls Coaches Associated Class 2A all-state team.
West Liberty added a pair to the 3A squad as well.
The Wilton trio of juniors included Kelsey Drake to the first team, Carly Puffer to the third team and Ella Caffery as an honorable mention.
Drake's 371 kills were sixth-most in 2A. Her .435 efficiency mark was best among the top 50 in total kills in the class. Second-best was Chloe Largent of ACGC at .430. Largent finished with 346 kills.
The Beavers finished the season 33-4.
Dike-New Hartford took the individual awards as freshman Payton Petersen won 2A player of the year and Diane Harms took home the coaching honors.
For the Comets, junior Macy Daufeldt landed on the Class 3A second team while senior teammate Martha Pace netted a third team selection.
Both Daufeldt and Pace finished inside the top 20 for kills in 3A. Daufeldt's 360 was good for sixth-most while Pace's 287 came in 19th. Among that group in the top 20, both Comet hitters were among the most efficient as well. Daufedt converted kills at a .388 clip while Pace came in at .339.
West Liberty finished 26-7.
Danielle Johnson, a senior from Osage, won 3A player of the year while Mount Vernon's Maggie Willems was awarded coach of the year.
IGCA all-state teams
Elite team
Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny; Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage; Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; Paige Kisley, sr., Osage; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Cassidy Hartman, so., Iowa City Liberty; Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford
Player of year: Schrader (Ankeny)
Class 5A
First team
Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny; Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Cassidy Hartman, so., Iowa City Liberty; Ava Reynolds, jr., Ankeny; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; McKenna Scheib, sr., Ankeny; Corinne Meier, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Anna Flynn, sr., Dowling Catholic
Second team (locals only)
Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention (locals only)
Chloe Cline, so., Pleasant Valley; Livia Thomsen, jr., Pleasant Valley
Player of year: Schrader (Ankeny)
Coach of year: Randy Dolson (Iowa City Liberty)
Class 4A
First team
Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Eve Magill, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Mia Gamet, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Elle Scarborough, sr., Glenwood; Avery Beckett, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Ella Koloc, jr., West Delaware; Elyse Winter, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Meg Besler, sr., Western Dubuque
Second team (locals only)
Ella McLaughlin, jr., North Scott
Honorable mention (locals only)
Grace Graham, jr., North Scott
Player of year: Yamilkoski (C.R. Xavier)
Coach of year: Austin Filer (C.R. Xavier)
Class 3A
First team
Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage; Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; Paige Kisley, sr., Osage; Lauren Schrock, sr., Mount Vernon; A.J. Schubert, so., Davenport Assumption; Belle Weber, sr., Union La Porte City; Ellie Bobinet, sr., Osage
Second team (locals only)
Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty
Third team (locals only)
Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty; Emma Schubert, sr., Davenport Assumption
Honorable mention (locals only)
Annabelle Costello, sr., Davenport Assumption
Player of year: Johnson (Osage)
Coach of year: Maggie Willems (Mount Vernon)
Class 2A
First team
Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford; Ashlynn Kuhn, sr., Hudson; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Kayla Knowles, so., Denver; Morgan Brandt, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Jadyn Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford; Kiersten Schmitt, jr., Dyersville Beckman
Third team (locals only)
Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton
Honorable mention (locals only)
Ella Caffery, jr., Wilton
Player of year: Payton Petersen (Dike-New Hartford)
Coach of year: Diane Harms (Dike-New Hartford)
Class 1A
First team
Lydia Imbrogno, jr., Wapsie Valley; Saari Kuehl, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Gabby Gergen, sr., Janesville; Rachel Langel, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Gabby Deery, so., Burlington Notre Dame; Katie Stephens, jr., Burlington Notre Dame
Player of year: Petry (C.B. St. Albert)
Coach of year: Paula Kelley (Gladbrook-Reinbeck)
