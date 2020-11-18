Prep report: IGCA names all-state volleyball teams

Volleyball

Five from Wilton, West Liberty named all-state: After a run that ended in the state semifinals, the Wilton Beaver volleyball team had three members recognized to the Iowa Girls Coaches Associated Class 2A all-state team.

West Liberty added a pair to the 3A squad as well.

The Wilton trio of juniors included Kelsey Drake to the first team, Carly Puffer to the third team and Ella Caffery as an honorable mention.

Drake's 371 kills were sixth-most in 2A. Her .435 efficiency mark was best among the top 50 in total kills in the class. Second-best was Chloe Largent of ACGC at .430. Largent finished with 346 kills.

The Beavers finished the season 33-4.

Dike-New Hartford took the individual awards as freshman Payton Petersen won 2A player of the year and Diane Harms took home the coaching honors.

For the Comets, junior Macy Daufeldt landed on the Class 3A second team while senior teammate Martha Pace netted a third team selection.