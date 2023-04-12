Track & field

Kessel sweeps throws: A night after launching the shot put a career-best 64 feet and a 0.5 inch, Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel had his best performance of the season in the discus Tuesday at the Wapello Indian Relays.

Kessel unleashed the discus 182 feet, 5 inches to win the competition and vault to No. 2 in the state this season, trailing only Pella's Brandon Fischer (186-0).

Kessel also won the shot put with a toss of 61-3.5 in the nine-team meet.

Mediapolis took first place with 163.5 points, followed by Washington (111.5) and Danville (95). Wilton, L-M, West Liberty and Wapello finished 6-7-8-9.

Wilton took second in the 3,200 relay and West Liberty was runner-up in the sprint medley relay.

Girls soccer

Muskies roll past Wildcats: The Class 3A eighth-ranked Muscatine girls soccer team handled Davenport North 5-1 on Tuesday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Muscatine (2-1, 2-0 MAC) has not lost to North in more than a decade. It sets up a pivotal MAC match Thursday night at home against North Scott (5-0, 2-0).

Boys tennis

Bettendorf blanks Muscatine: Muscatine High School's boys' tennis team was competitive in several sets Tuesday afternoon, but it couldn't squeak out a win in a 9-0 dual loss to Bettendorf.

Muscatine's Ryan Kirkpatrick battled Bettendorf's Robert Matera at the No. 1 spot, dropping a 7-5, 6-4 match. Trey Ulses won three games in the opening set of his match at No. 2 singles. Kirkpatrick and Ulses teamed in doubles and fell 6-2, 6-2 to Bettendorf's top team.

Muscatine returns to action at 4 p.m. Thursday against Clinton at the Muscatine High School tennis courts.

Golf

Wapello tops New London in tiebreaker: Thanks to having the lower fifth score, the Wapello boys' golf team edged New London on Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club outside of Wapello.

Both teams posted a 180 total for the nine-hole meet. Wapello's fifth player, Codder Malcolm, had a 51 to beat out New London's fifth scorer by four shots.

Wapello's Cooper Garrison was the meet medalist with a 39. Zach Harbison was the Indians' second low scorer with a 43.

New London bests Wapello girls: Led by medalist Taylor Phillips' 41, New London got the best of Wapello 174-246 in a girls conference dual meet Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club.

New London's top four players shot 46 or better in the nine-hole meet. Wapello was led by a 51 from Livia Fuller.

Washington wins Golden Hawk Invite: Roman Roth turned in a 73 and Rajan Roth posted 79 at Kalona Golf Course as Washington cruised to the title at the Golden Hawk Invitational on Tuesday with a 324 total.

West Liberty was fourth in the 10-team field with a 356 total, Durant sixth at 368, Wilton eighth at 430 and Louisa-Muscatine ninth at 436.