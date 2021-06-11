Prep report: L-M gets off to slow start at North Scott

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine drops pair at Denny Johnson Invitational: The Falcons held Class 2A No. 3 and unbeaten North Linn off the scoreboard in four of the five innings the teams played Friday at the Denny Johnson Invitational at North Scott.

Unfortunately for second-ranked L-M, the Lynx scored 11 runs in the third inning to grab an 11-7 win.

The Falcons also fell to Class 4A No. 3 ADM 4-2 to drop to 6-5 on the season.

Against North Linn, McKenna Hohenadel went 2-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs to pace the Falcons' offense. Kylee Sanders, who took the loss in the circle, also went 2-3 and scored twice. Brynn Jeambey knocked in a pair of runs.

North Linn is 19-0 on the season.

Paced by a solo home run from Mallory Mashek, Louisa-Muscatine led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning against ADM.

That, however, is when the Tigers broke through against Piper Brant, scoring three runs in the fifth to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Columbus 9, Holy Trinity 8: The Wildcats won their second straight game, holding off Holy Trinity Catholic at home Friday night.

The win improves Columbus to 4-7 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0