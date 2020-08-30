PREP REPORT: Muscatine cross country opens season with strong finishes

Cross country

Muskie boys open with second-place finish, girls fifth: The Muscatine boys cross country team finished second at Saturday's meet in Anamosa, with an average time of 14 minutes, 22.1 seconds.

The Muskies finished with 58 points, 15 points behind winner Mid-Prairie.

Three Muscatine runners finished in the top 10. Sam Gordon was the first Muskie to cross the finish line at 17:06.6 to finish sixth. Logan Kirchner (17:07.5) and Aiden Armstrong (17:08.2) followed in seventh and ninth.

"Finishing second in the seven-team field gives us confidence moving forward," boys coach Chris Foxen said. "We must continue to improve if we expect to run with the top 4A programs. Overall the senior leadership really showed today as we demonstrated great fitness that carried over from practice to the meet."

West Liberty's Ashton Burroughs finished 47th with a time of 20:42.2.