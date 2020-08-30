PREP REPORT: Muscatine cross country opens season with strong finishes

Cross country
Muskie boys open with second-place finish, girls fifth: The Muscatine boys cross country team finished second at Saturday's meet in Anamosa, with an average time of 14 minutes, 22.1 seconds.
The Muskies finished with 58 points, 15 points behind winner Mid-Prairie.
Three Muscatine runners finished in the top 10. Sam Gordon was the first Muskie to cross the finish line at 17:06.6 to finish sixth. Logan Kirchner (17:07.5) and Aiden Armstrong (17:08.2) followed in seventh and ninth.
Swimming
Muskies second at opening invite: Muscatine finished with 398 team points at Saturday's invitational at Davenport Central. The host school was the only of the seven-field field to score more than the Muskies. The Blue Devils accumulated 417 points for the team win.
Abby Lear won the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.98 seconds. Eve Millage won the 500 free with a time of 5:42.82.
Lexi Hirt scored 234 points to finish atop the diving competition.
Volleyball
Wilton goes 6-0 in set play at Easton Valley: The Beavers beat Edgewood-Colesburg, Easton Valley and Bellevue Marquette Saturday without dropping a set.
Against Bellevue Marquette, Kelsey Drake led the Wilton attack, finishing with 11 kills while Ella Caffery added 15 assists and three kills of her own.
West Liberty unbeaten at weekend tournament: The Comets went 3-0 on Saturday, winning eight of nine sets.
Against host Clear Creek-Amana, West Liberty dropped the second set 21-16, but recovered for the 15-2 win in the third set to win.
West Liberty also beat Iowa Valley (21-8, 21-4), South Tama (21-9, 21-6) and Mount Pleasant (21-11, 21-16).
Junior Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt led the Comets with 37 kills across all games played on Saturday. Sophomore Monica Morales had 47 digs.
-- Staff report
