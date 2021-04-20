Prep report: Muscatine girls soccer falls from ranks of unbeaten

DAVENPORT — Assumption used a pair of goals late in the first half to edge Muscatine 2-0 Tuesday at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
In a match between a pair of teams with one combined loss coming in, Assumption got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute when Muscatine fouled the Knights' Sam Scodeller in the box and Lexi Moore knocked home the penalty try.
Scodeller doubled the Knights' lead when she took a pass from Jade Jackson for a score in the 38th minute.
Assumption keeper Dawson Dorsey stifled the Muskies late, stopping shots by Sophia Thomas and Hannah Jansen, after the Muskies tallied only three shots on goal through the first 60 minutes.
Both clubs exit with identical 4-1 records, 3-1 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Muskies take the pitch against North Polk on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Burlington Notre Dame 10, Columbus 0: Columbus had its three-game winning streak snapped as it was routed by Burlington Notre Dame.
The Wildcats' record fell to 3-2 while Notre Dame's improved to 3-1.
Columbus next takes the field April 29 against West Liberty.
Boys track & field
Muskies fifth at Gateway Invitational: Nolan Recker won the discus Tuesday by more than 20 feet to help the Muskies finish fifth at Clinton's Gateway Invitational.
Recker's toss of 157 feet bettered North Scott's Zach McMillian's toss of 133 feet, 5 inches. Recker also took second in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 5 inches with teammate Togeh Deseh close behind in third with a 45-foot, 6-inch throw.
The Muskies totaled 84 team points in the seven-team meet. Pleasant Valley took first with 145 points.
Also winning titles for the Muskies were Aiden Armstrong, who claimed the 800 in a time of 2:05.34, and Sam Gordon in the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 59.20.
The Muskies finished second in both the 4x400 (3:44.66) and 4x800 (8:37.42) relays. The 4x400 team consisted of Joel LaRue, Trevor Diederichs, Gordon and Armstrong. Aiden Daufeldt joined Armstrong, Gordon and Diederichs in the 4x800.
Girls track & field
L-M claims Wildcat Relay title: Paced by a pair of relay wins and several strong individual efforts, Louisa-Muscatine edged Davenport North for the title at the Wildcat Relays Tuesday.
L-M finished with 125 points to North's 116.
McKenna Hohenadel and Morgan Stecher each tallied a first and second place finish on the night. Hohenadel won the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.28) and took second in the 100-meter dash (13.38). Stecher won the discus (104 feet, 1 inch) by more than 10 feet and placed second in the shot put (30 feet, 10.5 inches).
The Falcons' McKenzie Kissell won the 800 in 2:48.38 and picked up a third in the 1,500.
L-M also got wins in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Third-place Wilton got wins in the 4x800 and sprint medley relays, as well as Catie Hook in the 200-meter dash (30.02).
Durant placed fourth, getting seconds from Layla Streeter in the 800 (2:59.75), Lainey Shelangoski in the 100-meter hurdles (19.39) and Carlie Jo Fusco in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15.27).
Its lone win came in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Macy Daufeldt led fifth-place West Liberty with first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (13.25) and long jump (17 feet, 4.5 inches).
Sammanthea Goodale won the 400 for the Comets (1:09.11), Laney Esmoil triumphed in the 100 hurdles (19.36) and Riley Han won the high jump with a personal best of 5 feet, 3 inches.
Girls tennis
Muskies clip Falcons: Muscatine's Elise Finn, Azelyn Perkins and Kyla Fear all won singles matches while the Muskies won two of three double matches to take the dual over Davenport West on Tuesday afternoon, 5-4.
Finn doubled up West's Molly Daily 8-4 while Perkins and Fear each notched 8-3 wins. Perkins defeated Carleight Argenta of West and Fear took care of the Falcons' Macie Stineman.