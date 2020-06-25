Prep report: Muskie baseball scores win in doubleheader

The Muskies got their second win of the season by splitting a road doubleheader in Clinton. The River Kings won the opener, 3-2, but the Muskies scored a big win in the finale, 11-3.
Muscatine got out to an early lead in the first game, leading 2-1 after two and a half, but the River Kings would go on to tie it up heading into the seventh. Clinton's Jai Jensen not only delivered the game-winning RBI on a single in the seventh but also got the win as the River Kings' pitcher.
The second game saw the Muskies race out to an 8-3 lead after three. The Muskies tacked on three more before Dalton Logel closed out the game on the mound, sealing the win.
Muscatine moves to 2-6 overall, with that doubling as the club's record in the MAC.
Cascade 3, Durant 2: Cascade scored a sixth-inning run to break a 2-2 tie that had held since the second inning to top Durant Thursday.
Nolan Delong had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI for Durant and Drew Delong added a pair of hits and an RBI as well.
Durant out-hit Cascade 9-5 but scored its only two runs of the night in the second inning.
Softball
Wilton 14, Bellevue 1: Wilton used an 11-run second inning to cruise to a four-inning win over Bellevue on Thursday.
Payton Ganzer had a bases-clearing double and Hayley Madlock a two run home run to key the outburst.
On the night, the Beavers tallied 19 hits, with Ganzer accounting for four to go along with four RBIs. Mallory Lange and Madlock each tallied two hits and two RBIs, and Ella Caffery, Mila Johnson and Emily Coss each also had a pair of hits.
On the other side, Bellevue had trouble figuring out Johnson and Madlock. The pair each pitched a pair of innings, with Johnson striking out two in her two shutout frames and Madlock allowing an unearned run and striking out three.
The win keeps Wilton unbeaten at 6-0.
