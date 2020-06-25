Prep report: Muskie baseball scores win in doubleheader

The Muskies got their second win of the season by splitting a road doubleheader in Clinton. The River Kings won the opener, 3-2, but the Muskies scored a big win in the finale, 11-3.

Muscatine got out to an early lead in the first game, leading 2-1 after two and a half, but the River Kings would go on to tie it up heading into the seventh. Clinton's Jai Jensen not only delivered the game-winning RBI on a single in the seventh but also got the win as the River Kings' pitcher.

The second game saw the Muskies race out to an 8-3 lead after three. The Muskies tacked on three more before Dalton Logel closed out the game on the mound, sealing the win.

Muscatine moves to 2-6 overall, with that doubling as the club's record in the MAC.

Cascade 3, Durant 2: Cascade scored a sixth-inning run to break a 2-2 tie that had held since the second inning to top Durant Thursday.

Nolan Delong had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI for Durant and Drew Delong added a pair of hits and an RBI as well.

Durant out-hit Cascade 9-5 but scored its only two runs of the night in the second inning.

