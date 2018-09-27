Muscatine's Rylee Blake and Owen Hazelwood showed again Thursday that the Muscatine girls and boys cross country teams can continue to rely on the two for consistency.
Blake led the girls team to a fourth-place team finish at the Bud Williams Invitational, placing 10th overall in 20 minutes, 44.2 seconds. Hazelwood led the boys team to a fifth-place performance, finishing 24th overall in 17:26.2.
"Rylee finished well, in the top 10, as she typically does," coach Bart Howard said. "She took her first mile out in 6:11, and she's never gone out that fast. That was kind of a stepping stone for what's to come. It wasn't an all-time best, but it was certainly a (personal record) for the season."
While Hazelwood was again the one leading the Muskie boys, his teammates weren't too far behind. Aidan Armstrong finished 36th in 17:49.8, Andy Garcia 38th in 17:52.1, Tevin Tovar 40th in 17:57.9, Eli Roeth 44th in 18:01.6 and Sam Gordon 47th in 18:08.4.
"Aidan Armstrong is really getting stronger as a runner," Muscatine boys coach Chris Foxen said. "Owen Hazelwood's really getting very consistent. We have seven, eight guys that run very close together. If you looked at where we finished in the meet, Owen Hazelwood deserves a lot of credit for doing really well, but you have guys right near him. Aidan Armstrong, Andy Garcia, Tevin Tovar, Eli Roeth and Sam Gordon all are right there."
It was a similar story for the Muskie girls, who had five individuals place in the top 35 in a loaded field with 84 runners. Sophia Thomas was 23rd in 21:47.3, Emmie Smith 27th in 21:57.8, Lauren Dirth 33rd in 22:12.1 and Gwen Kuhl 35th in 22:15.3.
"Gwen ran really well tonight," Howard said. "It was an all-time PR. She was another runner who went out faster than she ever had. In the past, she's kind of sat back and let other runners go by, but she kept good posture, ran tall and she had a great race."
The Durant boys and girls teams also competed, with the boys finishing 11th with 324 points and the girls eighth with 246 points. Jeremy Carnes led the Durant boys with an 81st-place finish in 18:55.5, and Eliana Berry led the girls with a 47th-place finish in 22:54.8.
Pleasant Valley won the boys team title with 21 points, while Iowa City High was first in the girls team race with 29 points.
Columbus girls 5th, boys sixth: Freshman Isaac Acosta led the Columbus Community boys cross country team to a sixth-place performance at Thursday's Winfield-Mount Union Invitational, finishing seventh overall in 23:43.
"Isaac definitely ran his best race," Columbus coach Steve Riley said. "But the entire boys' team ran well. We finished sixth, but we were just 13 points from getting third."
Anna Hamilton led the girls team to a fifth-place finish, placing 16th in 23:43.
Wapello placed second in the boys team race with 68 points, while Louisa-Muscatine was ninth with 234 points. In the girls race, Wapello was fourth with 83 points.
Volleyball
West Liberty sweeps Mid-Prairie: Five different West Liberty volleyball players collected six or more kills as the Comets used a balance attack to down Mid-Prairie in straight sets, 25-15, 25-8, 25-12.
Macy Daufeldt led the way with 12 kills, while Martha Pace chipped in 10, Hallie Mueller and Madison McIntosh eight apiece and Averi Goodale six.
Morgan Peterson dished out 41 assists, and Macy Akers paced the Comets defensively with 22 digs.
Wilton beats Regina in four sets: The Wilton volleyball team quickly moved past a five-set loss against Durant on Tuesday, defeating Iowa City Regina 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18 on Thursday.
Aubrey Putman paced Wilton with 17 kills and 16 digs. Emily Lange added 10 kills, Kelsey Drake seven, Taylor Garvin seven, Kortney Drake five and Ella Caffery four.
Wilton coach Brenda Grudner said the team worked hard on moving the ball around and improving its block, which was on display in the Thursday's win. She also thought her team played with more aggressiveness than it had against Durant.
Defensively, Kelsey Drake added 15 digs and Caffery 11. Putman, Kortney Drake and Lange each had two blocks.