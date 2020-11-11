Prep report: Muskie football players get all-district recognition

Football

Muskies get 10 on all-conference football team: Muscatine had 10 players selected to the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference district pod, announced Wednesday.

Muscatine finished with a 3-5 record.

Seniors Togeh Deseh, Eli Gaye, Jorge Ocampo and Price Wei received first-team recognition while junior Nolan Recker and seniors Reed Ulses and Nick Petersen made the second team.

Deseh was a Class 4A District 4 honorable mention last season and contributed 30.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks and an interception. Half of his total tackles went for a loss for the offense. Deseh played both ways this season as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Gaye was a third-team all-state wide receiver selection as a sophomore but moved to quarterback as a senior to fill a need for the Muskies. Gaye ran for a team-high 619 yards on 126 carries and eight touchdowns.

Ocampo ended the season with a team-high 50.5 tackles, 34 of which were of the solo variety, as well as added an interception.