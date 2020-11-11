Prep report: Muskie football players get all-district recognition

Football
Muskies get 10 on all-conference football team: Muscatine had 10 players selected to the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference district pod, announced Wednesday.
Muscatine finished with a 3-5 record.
Seniors Togeh Deseh, Eli Gaye, Jorge Ocampo and Price Wei received first-team recognition while junior Nolan Recker and seniors Reed Ulses and Nick Petersen made the second team.
Deseh was a Class 4A District 4 honorable mention last season and contributed 30.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks and an interception. Half of his total tackles went for a loss for the offense. Deseh played both ways this season as an offensive and defensive lineman.
Gaye was a third-team all-state wide receiver selection as a sophomore but moved to quarterback as a senior to fill a need for the Muskies. Gaye ran for a team-high 619 yards on 126 carries and eight touchdowns.
Ocampo ended the season with a team-high 50.5 tackles, 34 of which were of the solo variety, as well as added an interception.
Recker finished with 11 catches for 91 yards on the year while the defensive duo of Ulses and Petersen combined for 15.5 of the Muskies' total 55 tackles for loss. Ulses made a total of 50 tackles while Petersen had 23.
A senior trio of David Dalbey, Xander Stoltzfus and Crew Schliesman were named honorable mentions.
The individual awards were largely dominated by the Pleasant Valley Spartans.
Pleasant Valley's Caden Kipper was the offensive player of the year while North's Dominic Wiseman took home the honors on the defensive side.
Rhys Ward of PV won the kicker of the year, while teammate Matthew Meyer was the utility/specialist of the year.
The Spartans' coaching staff was recognized as the staff of the year.
MAC pod teams
Note: These consist of the six Class 4A teams -- Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.
First team
Bettendorf -- Ryan Cole, sr., DB; Diego Cortes, jr., DL; Bradley Hill, sr., LB; Griffin Liddle, sr., OL; Tynan Numkena, jr., WR
Davenport Central -- Nate Hummel, jr., QB; Sam Fleming, sr., DB
Davenport North -- Zane Beebe, sr., DB; Cade Sheedy, jr., LB; Dominic Wiseman, jr., DL; Quincy Wiseman sr., WR
Davenport West -- John Thornton, sr., DL
Muscatine -- Togeh Deseh, sr., DL; Eli Gaye, sr., QB; Jorge Ocampo, sr., DB; Prince Wei, sr., DB
Pleasant Valley -- Michael Acri, sr., LB; Caden Kipper, sr., RB; Barrett Lindmark, jr., QB; Matthew Meyer, sr., UT; A.J. Tappa, sr., DL; Rusty VanWetzinga, so., LB; Luke Vonderhaar, jr., OL/DL; Rhys Ward, jr., PK; Kane Zemo, sr., OL
Second team
Bettendorf -- Oliver Bakeris, sr., TE; Blake DeLeon, jr., OL; Kane Schmidt, sr., LB; Jeffrey Speer, sr., DL
Davenport Central -- Dane Howard, sr., DB
Davenport North -- Gaige Avants, jr., LB; Amir Lomas, jr., DE
Muscatine -- Nick Petersen, sr., DE; Nolan Recker, jr., TE; Reed Ulses, sr., LB
Pleasant Valley -- Owen Belman, sr., DB; Andrew DePaepe, so., TE/DL; Caden McDermott, so., RB/DB; Kellen Hornbuckle, sr., TE; Michael VanDerSchaaf, sr., OL
Honorable mention
Bettendorf -- Jacob Ripple, sr.; Ethan Rodgers, so.; MeKou Smith-Reed, sr.
Davenport Central -- Donovan Wakefield, jr.; Ray Robinson, jr.; Kellen Rush, jr.
Davenport North -- Kevin Hinton, sr.; Isaac Griffiths, sr.; Peter Phan, jr.
Davenport West -- Austyn Hazelett, sr.; Hunter Roehlk, sr.; Aiden Fix, sr.
Muscatine -- David Dalbey, sr.; Xander Stoltzfus, sr.; Crew Schliesman, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Michael Musal, sr.; Matt Mickle, sr.; Parker Sutherland, sr.
Offensive POY: Caden Kipper, PV
Defensive POY: Dominic Wiseman, North
Kicker of year: Rhys Ward, PV
Utility/specialist of year: Matthew Meyer, PV
Coaching staff of year: PV
