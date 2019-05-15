Muscatine logo

Girls tennis

Muskie girls come up short: The Muscatine girls tennis team lost all four of its matches at the Class 2A regional tournament in North Scott to end its season.

In singles, Elise Finn lost to Bettendorf's Elizabeth Alves, 6-2, 6-1 while Maria Engler lost to Clinton's Kallyn Keefer, 6-1, 6-2.

On the doubles side, Sophie Gabriel and Shelby Grady fell to North Scott's Lexi Yaddoff and Lauryn Youngers, 6-1, 6-0.

Alexa Stroda and Azelyn Perkins were unable to take a game, losing to Davenport Central's Alexis Huntley and Molly Marsengill, 6-0, 6-0.

Muscatine finished the season with a 1-8 dual record but didn't have a player older than a sophomore on the team.

