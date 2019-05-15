Girls tennis
Muskie girls come up short: The Muscatine girls tennis team lost all four of its matches at the Class 2A regional tournament in North Scott to end its season.
In singles, Elise Finn lost to Bettendorf's Elizabeth Alves, 6-2, 6-1 while Maria Engler lost to Clinton's Kallyn Keefer, 6-1, 6-2.
On the doubles side, Sophie Gabriel and Shelby Grady fell to North Scott's Lexi Yaddoff and Lauryn Youngers, 6-1, 6-0.
Alexa Stroda and Azelyn Perkins were unable to take a game, losing to Davenport Central's Alexis Huntley and Molly Marsengill, 6-0, 6-0.
Muscatine finished the season with a 1-8 dual record but didn't have a player older than a sophomore on the team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.