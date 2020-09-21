 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: Muskie golfers take fourth
PREP REPORT

PREP REPORT: Muskie golfers take fourth

  • Updated
Muscatine logo

Boys golf

Muskies place 4th at Burlington Invite: Mason Cunningham was the low golfer for Muscatine as the Muskies shot a team score of 382. The tournament's host, Burlington, won the event, shooting a 371 at Flint Hills Golf Course.

Assumption (318) and Ottumwa (332) took second and third, respectively. 

Ottumwa's Cale Leonard was the individual medalist. Leonard shot a 70, one stroke better than Burlington's Nate Spear. Ottumwa's Joe Hammer shot a 74 to finish third.

Braden Hufford (92), Gavin McLeod (99) and Malachi Ellis (102) rounded out the scoring for the Muskies.

Both Cunningham and Hufford finished inside the top 20 for the event.

