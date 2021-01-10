PREP REPORT: Muskie wrestlers 2nd at Gary Curtis Invitational

West Delaware amassed 245.5 points for the team win. Waukee (240.5) and Don Bosco (214) rounded out the top three.

Kobe Simon scored a 7-4 decision over Conner Murty of East Marshall/GMG in the championship match at 220.

Drake Collins also made it the title match, but he was pinned by West Delaware's Jadyn Peyton in 3:56 at 152 pounds.

Boys basketball

Camanche beats West Liberty: Zach Erwin had 17 points, Logan Shaw 12 and Jordan Lawrence 10 as the Indians claimed a 67-43 win over the Comets.

Caleb Wulf's 22 led West Liberty. Chance Thrasher chipped in with six and Jahsiah Galvan five.

West Liberty is now 1-8 on the season and will be home for Wilton on Tuesday night.

Burlington Notre Dame hands Wapello first loss: Maddox Griffin had 11 points for the Indians, but the Nikes ended up a 58-45 winner at home on Saturday.

Burlington Notre Dame built up a 25-16 halftime lead and Wapello couldn't make a strong enough second half run to close the gap.