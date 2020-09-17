PREP REPORT: Muskies claim top spot in Fort Madison

Cross country
Muskies take first in large school division at varsity invite: Muscatine finished atop the seven-team field at the Timm Lamb Invitational in Fort Madison.
The Muskies had three runners finish in the top seven, and all runners from MHS crossed the finish line inside the top 25. Muscatine ended with a team score of 49, ahead of second-place Fort Madison (63) and Burlington (74).
Logan Kirchner led the team with a fourth-place finish, in a time of 17:11.5. Sam Gordon (fifth, 17:18.6) and Aidan Armstrong (seventh, 17:29.7).
"Logan Kirchner ran very well. Was aggressive at the beginning of race. Positioned him self upfront and the used his patience and slowly moved up from there," Muscatine head coach Chris Foxen said. "We as a team are in great position moving in to October. Many runners are running consisent times and are trending in a good direction."
The girls finished in the top spot as well, scoring a 46. Washington (62) and Mount Pleasant (77) finished in the top three of the five-team field.
Taya Melendez was the second individual to cross the finish line behind winner Malena Bloomquist of Fairfield. Bloomquist ran the course in 21:13.1. Melendez finished with a time of 21:25.6.
Karly Ricketts took third (21:28.6) for the Muskies and Gwen Kuhl (22:26.9) took sixth.
Durant takes 10th: Drake Shelangoski was the top finisher for the Wildcats, with a time of 20:29.0, which was good for 38th place in the 11-team field at the Cascade Invitational, held at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.
Blear Creek-Amana won the team competition with a low score of 48. Wahlert Catholic (67) and Maquoketa Valley (88) rounded out the top three.
The Wildcats' point total was 295.
Boys golf
Muskies take sixth: Muscatine finished behind five schools as the team was one of 10 teams to golf Valley Oaks Thursday during the varsity invitational.
The Muskies shot a 357 as a team. Doug Custis had the low Muskie score with an 85. Mike Henderson carded an 88 while Mason Cunningham (89) and Braden Hufford (95) factored into the scoring as well.
"There were still a lot of trees down," said Cusits, "and the greens were pretty quick, so that was pretty tough. But everything considered, it went better than expected.
"People are starting to hit their stride at the right time and starting to improve, which is good to see. It was definitely a bounce-back from Ottumwa (our last meet)."
Pleasant Valley ran away with the team title, scoring a 315. But just seven strokes separated Burlington in second place and Assumption's fifth-place finish. The Grayhounds scored 332 to finish ahead of North Scott (334), Ottumwa (336) and the Knights.
"I'm seeing improvement, especially the attention given to the short game," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "We can always be better, but the boys are starting to understand how everything we do in practice relates to what we do in tournaments."
With some time off since the last meet, the Muskies had a chance to work on some things.
"It was a break we didn't know we were going to get (with cancellations)," Custis said. "It allowed us to get more specific in practice and give real attention to certain things instead of just putting a band-aid on it to get through the next tournament."
Volleyball
West Liberty takes care of Camanche in straight sets: Brooklyn Buysse had 32 assists as hitters Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace combined for 31 kills as the Comets took down the Indians 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.
West Liberty was also aided by some remarkable serving, getting 13 points off ace serves.
The Comets are now 15-0 and ranked seventh in Class 3A. The team next plays at home on Tuesday against West Branch.
