PREP REPORT: Muskies claim top spot in Fort Madison

Durant takes 10th: Drake Shelangoski was the top finisher for the Wildcats, with a time of 20:29.0, which was good for 38th place in the 11-team field at the Cascade Invitational, held at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.

Blear Creek-Amana won the team competition with a low score of 48. Wahlert Catholic (67) and Maquoketa Valley (88) rounded out the top three.

The Wildcats' point total was 295.

Boys golf

Muskies take sixth: Muscatine finished behind five schools as the team was one of 10 teams to golf Valley Oaks Thursday during the varsity invitational.

The Muskies shot a 357 as a team. Doug Custis had the low Muskie score with an 85. Mike Henderson carded an 88 while Mason Cunningham (89) and Braden Hufford (95) factored into the scoring as well.

"There were still a lot of trees down," said Cusits, "and the greens were pretty quick, so that was pretty tough. But everything considered, it went better than expected.

"People are starting to hit their stride at the right time and starting to improve, which is good to see. It was definitely a bounce-back from Ottumwa (our last meet)."