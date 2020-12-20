Prep report: Muskies come up short against City High

Iowa City — The Muskie girls basketball team couldn't follow up its first win of the season - which was obtained Friday night - with a second, as the Little Hawks ended up a 55-39 winner.
Madi Petersen led Muscatine in scoring, finishing the nonconference road contest with 13 points. Petersen also had four rebounds and a steal. However, the Muskies failed out outscore Class 5A No. 8 Iowa City in any of the four quarters. City High led 22-13 at the half.
Emma Zillig added eight points for the Muskies and Zoey Long 7.
Muscatine's record is now 1-3, with a 1-2 mark in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Muskies are scheduled to see the court next at home against Bettendorf on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Durant on the wrong end of lopsided game in Bellevue: The Comets mounted a double digit lead while holding the Wildcats scoreless after one quarter of play, as Durant would suffer a 54-24 defeat.
Teresa Paulson led Bellevue with 18 points and Kalesia DeShaw chipped in nine more. The Comets are ranked No. 13 in Class 2A. Ally Happ had nine for Durant.
The loss drops Durant to 2-7 on the season. The Wildcats are home for Monticello on Tuesday night for its last game before the new year.
Boys basketball
Wildcats come up short against Comets: Nolan DeLong scored 13 for Durant, but DeLong and the Wildcats lost to Bellevue 58-39.
Colby Sieverding had 34 points for Bellevue in the win.
Durant led 11-10 after the first quarter, but were outscored 20-to-9 in the second.
The Wildcats have one more home game before the holiday break, that will be against Monticello on Tuesday night.
Boys swimming
Muscatine third at River Kings Holiday Invitational: Pleasant Valley put some distance between itself and the rest of the competition in Clinton on Saturday for the invitational's top spot. Dubuque Hempstead did the same for second, but the Muskies headed the rest of the seven-team field.
PV amassed 543 team points while Hempstead finished with 301. Muscatine's 132 put the Muskies ahead of Burlington (119) and the rest of the field.
Muscatine's Ryan Boeding took second in both the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle. His time of 2:07.67 in the 200 IM was beat out by PV's Parker Paulson's 1:59.75 while Boeding's 48.84 in the 100 free was edged out by Hempstead's George Holesinger's 48.21.
Muscatine also received a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, with a time of 1:35.24. The Spartans won the event with a 1:31.16 and took second place, as well, with a time of 1:35.07.
Wrestling
Muscatine finishes 8th; Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 9th: Dubuque Hempstead ran away with the team title at the Fort Madison Invitational over the weekend.
Hempstead's 248.5 beat out Cedar Rapids Kennedy (169.5) and Burlington Notre Dame (145.5). Muscatine finished with 98 points while Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union scored 72.
Tim Nimely took the title at 182. Nimely beat Hempstead's Aidan Dunne by 11-3 major decision in the championship match.
Columbus/WMU's Lane Scorpil made it to the championship bout at 113, but lost 8-6 to Highland's Bryce Thompson.
Ty Scorpil took fourth at 106 for Columbus/WMU. The team also had place winners in Will Hotzz at 170, who took fifth, and Chance Malone, the heavyweight division's third-place finisher.
For the Muskies, Jett Fridley took third at 160 while 145-pounder Mason Crabtree took fourth. Nathan Beatty also took fifth at 220.
Louisa-Muscatine didn't register a team score, but placed two wrestlers in Cael Phillips, who was sixth at 138 and Kendal Pugh, fourth at 145.
Wilton takes 6th at Saber Invitational: The Beavers finished with a total of 107 team points to finish just outside of the top five at the 13-team event.
As far as team scores, there was a drop off after the top two teams. West Delaware took the team title with 255.5 points, followed by North Scott at 247. Creston/OM was third at 162.5, leaving Central DeWitt (140) and Camanche to edge out the Beavers for spots four through six.
Kael Brisker was the 132-pound champion while Brody Brisker reached the title match at 106 but was beaten by Camanche's Jaxon Bussa by 9-0 decision.
Kaden Shirk took third at 170, Garrett Burkle fourth at 113 and Colton Cruse fifth at 152.
Durant places six at BGM Holiday Tournament: Dylan Grage won the 182-pound weight class for the Wildcats. Grage was the only Durant champion, but it was nonetheless a pretty successful tournament for the team.
Ethan Gast ended in second place at 126.
Durant 182-pounder Cameron Ruggiero took fourth while heavyweight Hunter Bacorn was fifth.
The Wildcats had a pair of sixth-place winners in 195-pounder Nicholas Poston and Dakota Adams at 220.
Muscatine has three winners at Wilton girls tournament: Muscatine had a trio of first-place winners at Wilton's girls tournament.
Virginia Cacho, Malia Cook and Bayley Hawkins were all Muskie winners on Saturday.
West Liberty goes 4-1 at Doug Philipp duals: The Comets beat Marion, Anamosa and Waterloo West by 20 or more points and beat Cedar Rapids Xavier 44-36.
Williamsburg got the best of West Liberty, however, beating the Comets 49-25.
Girls bowling
Louisa-Muscatine third at L-M tournament: Emilee Hall's score of 482 was tops among all individual bowlers at the weekend's tournament hosted by the Falcons.
Hall led Camanche to the team title with a score of 2,960. Keokuk was second with 2,938, followed by the Falcons at 2,839.
Durant was ninth with 2,135 points.
