Prep report: Muskies come up short against City High

Wildcats come up short against Comets: Nolan DeLong scored 13 for Durant, but DeLong and the Wildcats lost to Bellevue 58-39.

Colby Sieverding had 34 points for Bellevue in the win.

Durant led 11-10 after the first quarter, but were outscored 20-to-9 in the second.

The Wildcats have one more home game before the holiday break, that will be against Monticello on Tuesday night.

Boys swimming

Muscatine third at River Kings Holiday Invitational: Pleasant Valley put some distance between itself and the rest of the competition in Clinton on Saturday for the invitational's top spot. Dubuque Hempstead did the same for second, but the Muskies headed the rest of the seven-team field.

PV amassed 543 team points while Hempstead finished with 301. Muscatine's 132 put the Muskies ahead of Burlington (119) and the rest of the field.

Muscatine's Ryan Boeding took second in both the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle. His time of 2:07.67 in the 200 IM was beat out by PV's Parker Paulson's 1:59.75 while Boeding's 48.84 in the 100 free was edged out by Hempstead's George Holesinger's 48.21.