Prep report: Muskies, Comets send four to state

Deseh (24-5) almost went the distance in his first match against Charles Burrows of Clinton, but got the pin of Burrows with 45 seconds remaining in the match. Deseh then won a 3-2 decision over Fort Madison's Danen Settles to reach the heavyweight finals, where the Muskie junior lost to Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle.

West Liberty gets four to state meet: The Comets will take two undefeated wrestlers to the Class 2A state meet in Will Esmoil and Kobe Simon.

Esmoil (38-0), the 152-pound senior, pinned his way through the Class 2A District 8 meet in Washington on Saturday. First, Esmoil took care of Payton Cline in 1:14 before capturing first place with a pin of Zeb Gnida of Solon in 3:12 to reserve his place at state.

Simon (34-0) pinned Solon's Erich Karsten in under a minute to open, then went on to record a 7-2 decision over Seth Adrian of Davenport Assumption in the 220-pound district title bout.

Alex Beaver (29-7) and Talen Dengler (31-8) both moved on via second-place finishes. Beaver competes at the 113-pound weight class while Dengler wrestles at 138.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union sophomore Lane Scorpil will likewise be wrestling at state after he took first at 106.