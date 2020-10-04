Prep report: Muskies go 4-1 at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Volleyball
Muskies go 4-1 at Prairie: The Muscatine volleyball team improved to 12-8 on the season with four victories in five matches Saturday at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
In the round-robin format, coach Kara Russell's squad beat Mediapolis, Clear Creek Amana, Cedar Rapids Washington and Benton Community while dropping a 21-25, 9-21 match to host Prairie.
It capped a 5-1 week for the Muskies, who beat Bettendorf in five sets last Tuesday in a conference match. Muscatine returns to action Tuesday night in Eldridge against Class 4A fourth-ranked North Scott.
Comets 2-2 at Western Dubuque: The West Liberty volleyball team split four matches in a very competitive field Saturday at Western Dubuque.
The Comets recorded wins over Cascade (21-6, 21-9) and Dubuque Senior (22-20, 21-19). They suffered losses to Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley (21-18, 21-9) and 4A fifth-ranked Western Dubuque (21-16, 21-17).
Junior Macy Daufeldt led the Comets with 28 kills in the four matches. Brooklyn Buysse distributed 66 assists. Libero Monica Morales came up with 42 digs.
West Liberty (20-3) is back in action Thursday night against Anamosa.
Golf
Muskies compete at district meet: The Muscatine boys golf team will compete in the Class 4A district meet Monday at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove.
Players will tee off around 10 a.m. The top three teams and the top two individuals (and ties) on non-qualifying teams will advance to the state tournament this weekend at the Des Moines Golf & Country Club.
There are 14 teams in the field, including the entire Mississippi Athletic Conference with the exception of Clinton. Burlington, Linn-Mar, Dubuque Wahlert, Western Dubuque and Ottumwa also are in the field.
