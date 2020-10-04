Prep report: Muskies go 4-1 at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Volleyball

Muskies go 4-1 at Prairie: The Muscatine volleyball team improved to 12-8 on the season with four victories in five matches Saturday at Cedar Rapids Prairie.

In the round-robin format, coach Kara Russell's squad beat Mediapolis, Clear Creek Amana, Cedar Rapids Washington and Benton Community while dropping a 21-25, 9-21 match to host Prairie.

It capped a 5-1 week for the Muskies, who beat Bettendorf in five sets last Tuesday in a conference match. Muscatine returns to action Tuesday night in Eldridge against Class 4A fourth-ranked North Scott.

Comets 2-2 at Western Dubuque: The West Liberty volleyball team split four matches in a very competitive field Saturday at Western Dubuque.

The Comets recorded wins over Cascade (21-6, 21-9) and Dubuque Senior (22-20, 21-19). They suffered losses to Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley (21-18, 21-9) and 4A fifth-ranked Western Dubuque (21-16, 21-17).

Junior Macy Daufeldt led the Comets with 28 kills in the four matches. Brooklyn Buysse distributed 66 assists. Libero Monica Morales came up with 42 digs.

West Liberty (20-3) is back in action Thursday night against Anamosa.