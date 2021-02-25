PREP REPORT: Pair of Comets highlight area's all-district selections

Girls basketball

All-district teams announced: After reaching the Class 3A regional final game for the second consecutive season, a pair of West Liberty Comets were recognized on the state's 3A Southeast all-district team.

Junior Macy Daufeldt and sophomore Finley Hall were the West Liberty representatives.

The Journal area had a trio of other players named in Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders, Wilton's Kelsey Drake and Muscatine's Zoey Long.

Long was selected to the 5A East team.

Both Sanders and Drake made the Southeast team in Class 2A.

Sanders, a senior, averaged 23.3 points per game this season for the L-M Falcons while adding 11.6 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 3.3 assists per contest as well.

Louisa-Muscatine finished the season 9-7, ending with a one-point defeat (46-45) to Van Buren County in the 2A Region 3 quarterfinal.

Drake, a junior, led Wilton to a 12-11 season, putting up 19.8 points per game while grabbing 8.1 rebounds and adding three assists and three steals a game.