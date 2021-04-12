PREP REPORT: Recker sets MHS record in discus

Boys track and field

Recker sets new school record: Junior Nolan Recker inserted his name into the Muscatine High School record book with a discus toss of 163 feet, 10 inches.

Recker's throw happened Monday's varsity invitational at Iowa City West.

Matt Schroeder was the previous record-holder at 161 feet, 2 inches, which was set in 1988.

Girls soccer

Muscatine beats up on Clinton: Lanie Weikert got the Muskie scoring started in the first half, and it didn't let up much throughout the game as Muscatine won the match by a 7-0 final.

The Muskies led 3-0 at halftime.

Muscatine is now 2-0 on the season and has out-scored its opponents by a combined score of 13-0.

The Muskies are back in action today, as the team plays a road contest against Burlington at 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Muskies win a close one against North Scott: Grant Bode, Jackson Othmer and Reece Eberhard scored goals for Muscatine as the Muskies defeated the Lancers 3-2.