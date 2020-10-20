Prep Report: RVC all-conference volleyball loaded with Beavers, Comets

Volleyball
RVC all-conference teams feature Beavers, Comets: West Liberty and Wilton combined to have over a dozen volleyball players recognized on the River Valley Conference all-conference teams, announced Tuesday.
West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan was also recognized as the South Division Coach of the Year.
The Elite Team had three players from each. Wilton junior setter Ella Caffery was joined by teammates Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer, both junior hitters for Wilton.
Caffery this season has accumulated 625 assists and 114 kills while also notching 152 digs, 38 blocks and 45 aces.
Drake has 285 kills, 296 digs, 22 blocks, 20 assists and 50 aces on the year while Puffer has 265 kills, 175 digs, 64 blocks and 49 aces.
Puffer was a South Division Team selection last year, when she was at Tipton.
West Liberty sophomore libero Monica Morales was selected to the Elite squad, as was the Comet tandem of junior Macy Daufeldt and senior Martha Pace.
Both Daufeldt and Pace surpassed the 1,000 career kill mark this season and led the Comets to victory during the RVC tournament last week.
Daufeldt leads West Liberty in kills with 328 this season while Pace has 267. And both have also recorded over 200 digs, over 30 aces, and more than 15 blocks apiece this season.
Led by Daufeldt, West Liberty and Wilton hitters make up the top four conference leaders in kills, with Drake in second, Pace third and Puffer fourth.
Pace has made all-conference in the RVC all four years, with South Division Team selections as a freshman and sophomore and Elite Team recognition as a junior and senior.
Morales has 363 digs and 20 aces for the Comets. She leads the conference in digs, with Wilton's Drake and Mallory Lange second and third, respectively.
The South Division team saw the reverse of the libero and setter position, with Comet sophomore setter Brooklyn Buysse getting the nod and the South's libero position going to Wilton junior Lange.
Buysse leads the conference in assists with 719, while Lange is fourth in digs with 277.
West Liberty had two seniors recognized on the South Division Team as well in Averi Goodale and Isabel Morrison while Wilton junior Alexa Garvin also made that team.
Averi Goodale has 89 kills, 11 blocks and 28 digs while Morrison has 68 digs, 10 blocks and 52 digs. For the Beavers, Garvin has contributed 106 kills, 183 digs and 18 aces.
Sophomore Rylee Goodale of West Liberty and junior Peyton Souhrada from Wilton were named honorable mentions along with Durant senior Brooklyn Bullard.
River Valley All-Conference
Elite Team -- Ella Caffery (Wilton), Monica Morales (West Liberty), Kelsey Drake (Wilton), Carly Puffer (Wilton), Tori McDonald (Moniticello), Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty), Martha Pace (West Liberty), Brooke Denniston (Cascade), Lexie Peak (West Branch), Kylie Chapman (Anamosa), Annie Gahan (Regina), Maci Sloane (Camanche)
South Division -- Brooklyn Buysse (West Liberty), Mallory Lange (Wilton), Nicki Henson (West Branch), Kelley Lieser (Tipton), Alexa Garvin (Wilton), Averi Goodale (West Liberty), Isabel Morrison (West Liberty), Iva Senio (West Branch), Lexi Klinkhammer (West Branch), Alli Dillon (Regina), Lily Simpson (Regina), Tori Boyse (Mid-Prairie)
South Coach of the Year -- Ruben Galvan (West Liberty)
North Division -- Megan Smith (Cascade), Lainy Fellinger (Monticello), Bronwyn Hodge (Monticello), Beka Pull (Monticello), Ally Hoffman (Cascade), Makenna Gehl (Cascade), Delaney Frater (Anamosa), Grave Lubben (Anamosa), Emryson Seeser (Camanche), Kalesia DeShaw (Bellevue), Aubrie Pruess (North Cedar), Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast)
North Coach of the Year -- Stacie Breitbach (Montcello)
Honorable mention -- Jaiden Neuhaus (Anamosa), Ka'Lynn DeShaw (Bellevue), Aubrey Carstensen (Camanche), Sydney Weber (Cascade), Brooklyn Bullard (Durant), Landry Pacha (Mid-Prairie), Emma Hynick (Monticello), Jenna Syring (North Cedar), Coby Johnson (Northeast), Hope Simpson (Regina), Hailey Stewart (Tipton), Jaclyn Bloem (West Branch), Rylee Goodale (West Liberty), Peyton Souhrada (Wilton)
