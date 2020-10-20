Prep Report: RVC all-conference volleyball loaded with Beavers, Comets

Led by Daufeldt, West Liberty and Wilton hitters make up the top four conference leaders in kills, with Drake in second, Pace third and Puffer fourth.

Pace has made all-conference in the RVC all four years, with South Division Team selections as a freshman and sophomore and Elite Team recognition as a junior and senior.

Morales has 363 digs and 20 aces for the Comets. She leads the conference in digs, with Wilton's Drake and Mallory Lange second and third, respectively.

The South Division team saw the reverse of the libero and setter position, with Comet sophomore setter Brooklyn Buysse getting the nod and the South's libero position going to Wilton junior Lange.

Buysse leads the conference in assists with 719, while Lange is fourth in digs with 277.

West Liberty had two seniors recognized on the South Division Team as well in Averi Goodale and Isabel Morrison while Wilton junior Alexa Garvin also made that team.

Averi Goodale has 89 kills, 11 blocks and 28 digs while Morrison has 68 digs, 10 blocks and 52 digs. For the Beavers, Garvin has contributed 106 kills, 183 digs and 18 aces.