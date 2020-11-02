Prep report: Salyars, Ramser all-conference honorable mentions

Volleyball

Salyars, Ramser named MAC honorable mention: The Mississippi Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams for the 2020 volleyball season, and representing the Muscatine Muskies were seniors Kaylynn Salyars and Aricka Ramser.

Both were honorable mention selections.

Salyars, the Muskies' setter, led the team with 383 assists, but did a little bit of everything throughout the season for Muscatine. She also recorded 84 digs, 57 kills, 42 aces and seven blocks.

"Kaylynn is the definition of a captain," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "She was such a hard-worked and very coachable. She brought positivity to her team at all times. She was one of the many great players we'll lose."

Ramser led the scrappy Muskies in digs with 196 while also going for 18 aces, 11 assists and three kills this year.

"Aricka is an all-around great player," Russell said. "I could always count on her to be leading the team with her voice at all times. She was a huge asset to us."

Pleasant Valley swept the individual awards, as Spartan junior Kora Ruff was named conference Player of the Year and PV's Amber Hall took the award for the conference's top coach.