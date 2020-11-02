Prep report: Salyars, Ramser all-conference honorable mentions

Volleyball
Salyars, Ramser named MAC honorable mention: The Mississippi Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams for the 2020 volleyball season, and representing the Muscatine Muskies were seniors Kaylynn Salyars and Aricka Ramser.
Both were honorable mention selections.
Salyars, the Muskies' setter, led the team with 383 assists, but did a little bit of everything throughout the season for Muscatine. She also recorded 84 digs, 57 kills, 42 aces and seven blocks.
"Kaylynn is the definition of a captain," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "She was such a hard-worked and very coachable. She brought positivity to her team at all times. She was one of the many great players we'll lose."
Ramser led the scrappy Muskies in digs with 196 while also going for 18 aces, 11 assists and three kills this year.
"Aricka is an all-around great player," Russell said. "I could always count on her to be leading the team with her voice at all times. She was a huge asset to us."
Pleasant Valley swept the individual awards, as Spartan junior Kora Ruff was named conference Player of the Year and PV's Amber Hall took the award for the conference's top coach.
All-MAC volleyball
First team
Chloe Cline, so., Pleasant Valley; Riley Deere, sr., Bettendorf; Makayla Howard, so., Clinton; Ella McLaughlin, jr., North Scott; Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley; A.J. Schubert, so., Assumption; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Layne Wright, sr., Davenport North
Second team
Lilly Campbell, jr., Davenport Central; Annabelle Costello, sr., Assumption; Grace Graham, jr., North Scott; Ava Morris, jr., Central DeWitt; Emma Schubert, sr., Assumption; Annie Stotlar, sr., Bettendorf; Livia Thomsen, jr., Pleasant Valley; Halle Walkup, sr., Davenport North
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Bri Gartner, jr.; Maggie Johnson, fr.
Bettendorf -- Ellie Aanestad, sr., Grace Gasper, sr.
Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Elaina Schroeder, jr.
Clinton -- Jamie Greenwalt, jr.; Rylie Mussman, sr.
Davenport Central -- Morgan Barker, jr.; Destiny Jones, sr.
Davenport North -- Rileigh Antle, sr.; Olivia Falborg, jr.
Davenport West -- Molly Daily, sr.; Abbigail Raes, jr.
Muscatine -- Aricka Ramser, sr.; Kaylynn Salyars, sr.
North Scott -- Scout Kirshy, jr.; Olivia Young, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Arra Cottrell, jr.; Halle Vice, so.
Player of the year: Kora Ruff (PV)
Coach of the year: Amber Hall (PV)
