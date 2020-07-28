PREP REPORT: SEISC, RVC summer all-conference teams announced

SOFTBALL
All-SEISC teams filled with Falcons: Since taking over the Louisa-Muscatine softball program, Bryan Butler is four for four in winning Southeast Iowa Super Conference coach of the year honors.
Butler was named as such again on Tuesday while the Falcons' Hailey Sanders was selected as the conference's player of the year.
Hailey Sanders is currently 14-2 on the season with a remarkable 0.81 ERA in 95 innings pitched as the Falcons continue the win in Fort Dodge in an effort to win a state title.
Also included on the first team from L-M were eighth-grader Morgan Stecher (catcher), Kylee Sanders (infielder), Brynn Jeamby (infield) and McKenna Hohenadel (outfield).
Kylee Sanders was the SEISC's player of the year in 2019.
Mallory Mashek (infield) and Mae Cox (outfield) were second-team selections from Louisa-Muscatine.
Beth Butler and Kenzie Kissell were honorable mentions from L-M.
Wapello had a trio of first and second-teamers. Serah Shafer (infield), Mady Reid (outfield) and Aliyah Lolling (utility) were all put on the first-team squad while catcher Toni Bohlen was joined by infielder Sammy Ewart and outfielder Morgan Richenberger on the second team.
The Arrows also had Anesa Noa and Tatum Wolford listed as honorable mentions.
Libby White from Columbus made the second team as a pitcher.
Emma Milder and Jocelyn Fulton joined White from the Wildcats on the team as honorable mentions.
All-RVC squad features Comets' Libby as coach of the year: West Liberty had four members of their softball team selected to the River Valley Conference's Elite Team and three more on the RVC's South Team.
Comet head coach Chad Libby was named the South Division's coach of the year.
Elite Team members for the Comets were Janey Gingerich (pitcher), Austyn Crees (catcher), Haylee Lehman (infield) and Finley Hall (utility).
Players representing West Liberty on the South Division team were: Isabel Morrison (infield), Macy Daufeldt (outfield) and Sailor Hall (utility).
Wilton's Chloe Wells was also selected to the Elite Team.
The Beavers had Mila Johnson picked to the South Division team as a pitcher as well as Emily Coss as a catcher, Malloy Lange in the infield and a pair of outfielders in Payton Ganzer and Peyton Souhrada as well as Hayley Madlock as a utility player.
From Durant, Allie Poston was selected as a catcher to the South Division team, as was Kira Schult in the outfield and Kylie Schult as a utility player.
The Wildcats had Savannah Meinert recognized as an honorable mention. Likewise, Brooklyn Buysse from West Liberty and Grace Madlock from Wilton were named as honorable mentions.
Baseball
Trio of Wildcats named to Elite Team: Durant pitcher Nate Dierickx, catcher Logan Callison and Keegan Head were named to the River Valley Conference's Elite Team.
Caleb Wulf from West Liberty and Jackson Hull of Wilton also made the Elite Team.
The South Division team included Durant's Ben Orr and Drew DeLong. Orr was named as a pitcher and DeLong as an infielder.
West Liberty had a pair of outfielders on the South team in Talen Dengler and Lake Newton.
Pat Barszczweski from Wilton made the South team as a catcher.
Durant's Nolan DeLong, West Liberty's Will Esmoil and Wilton's Karson Wiley were recognized as honorable mentions.
Andrew Greiner of Mid-Prairie was named the South's coach of the year.
Meeker, Danz named to RVC's North team: Wapello's Daniel Meeker and Louisa-Muscatine's Michael Danz were the area's representatives on the River Valley Conference's North Division team.
Meeker made it as an infielder and Danz an outfielder. Meeker tied Mediapolis' Jaxson Brooks for the last infield spot.
Louisa-Muscatine pitcher Jared Woerly, infielder Chase Kruse and outfielder Kaiden Schneider made the second team.
Wapello's Tate Kronfeldt, Rhett Smith and Aiden Housman were likewise selected to the second team. Smith tied with Cade Schield of Lone Tree to make it as an infielder.
Columbus' Evan Reese tied Jacob Ford of Winfield-Mount Union to join the second team in the outfield as well.
Columbus also had Mason Hodges and Grant Watson named as honorable mentions. Max McCulley and Gabe Hayes represented L-M as honroable mentions and Chase Witte and Owen Housman did the same for Wapello.
Pekin's Keenan Winn was named the division's player of the year. Winn's co-head coaches, Pi Reighard and Aaron Deutsch were recognized together as the coach of the year.
