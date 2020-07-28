PREP REPORT: SEISC, RVC summer all-conference teams announced

The Arrows also had Anesa Noa and Tatum Wolford listed as honorable mentions.

Libby White from Columbus made the second team as a pitcher.

Emma Milder and Jocelyn Fulton joined White from the Wildcats on the team as honorable mentions.

All-RVC squad features Comets' Libby as coach of the year: West Liberty had four members of their softball team selected to the River Valley Conference's Elite Team and three more on the RVC's South Team.

Comet head coach Chad Libby was named the South Division's coach of the year.

Elite Team members for the Comets were Janey Gingerich (pitcher), Austyn Crees (catcher), Haylee Lehman (infield) and Finley Hall (utility).

Players representing West Liberty on the South Division team were: Isabel Morrison (infield), Macy Daufeldt (outfield) and Sailor Hall (utility).

Wilton's Chloe Wells was also selected to the Elite Team.

The Beavers had Mila Johnson picked to the South Division team as a pitcher as well as Emily Coss as a catcher, Malloy Lange in the infield and a pair of outfielders in Payton Ganzer and Peyton Souhrada as well as Hayley Madlock as a utility player.