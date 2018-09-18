Competing without one of their top attackers Tuesday night at Davenport North, the Muscatine volleyball team proved it can win despite being short-handed.
With Hannah Reynolds home sick, Muskie coach Tim Martin moved freshman Rylie Moss into Reynolds' hitting position, and the Muskies cruised to 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 straight-set victory.
Moss collected a team-high seven kills, two more than she had through the first 13 matches, while filling in for Reynolds, who was second on the team with 41 kills entering the day.
"Even though we were short one of our strong hitters, Rylie did a great job of stepping up and helping us get a victory tonight," Martin said.
Madi Petersen added five kills, Kaylynn Salyars four and Hannah Wieskamp three while Haley Jarrett dished out 21 assists.
Defensively, Vada Fridley paced Muscatine with 10 digs.
The sweep was a nice bounce-back for the Muskies, who finished 1-3 at the Clinton Invitational on Saturday.
"The offense was clicking, we played solid defense," Martin said. "Haley did a good job of distributing the ball across the front row. ... We ran some of our free-ball offense and capitalized on a lot of those. The errors were minimal, and that's just the thing we encouraged the girls to do, minimize the errors and let everything else fall in place."
Muscatine (7-7, 4-1) will be back in action next Tuesday at Davenport Assumption.
Golfers take ninth: Muscatine golf coach Scott Schulz has been hopeful his team would figure out how to get out of its own way on the golf course before the season came to a close.
With two weeks remaining in the season, it hasn't happened yet and Tuesday was the latest example.
The Muscatine boys golf team shot a 362 and placed ninth out of 10 teams at at the Beaver Invitational in Cedar Falls Tuesday. Cedar Falls, the host team, won the tournament with a 299.
"I'm (very) frustrated right now," Schultz said. "Just cannot get out of our own way."
Still, an invite delayed by rain did provide some bright spots for the Muskies. Junior James Solt led the team with an 86, just a few strokes off of his season best. Solt carded a 42 on the back nine.
Off the tee I was hitting the ball really well," Solt said. "On the back nine it was just getting into a par streak. I think I had three or four (in a row.)."
Brigg Burback shot an 89, Doug Custis a 92 and Nate Diercks a 95 to round out the Muskies scorecard.
Despite Schultz frustrations, he still has hope the season can end on a high note. He sees the potential in his Muscatine golf team and hopes drilling players on improving their short game will pay dividends as conference and districts arrive.
"I’m going to challenge them going into districts," Schultz said. "I think we’re at least a third place team. It’s just getting them to understand that. I can tell them all day long, but until they believe it, that’s when success happens.”
