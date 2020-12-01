 Skip to main content
Prep report: Wapello boys start season with big win
Prep report: Wapello boys start season with big win

Wapello Schools logo
Jim Meenan

Boys basketball

Wapello wins big against Columbus: Maddox Griffin led the Indians in scoring with 21 points as Wapello clobbered Columbus 81-34.

Caden Thomas (16) and Tade Parsons (10) also finished in double figures for Wapello.

Columbus, the home team, was led by Mason Hodges, who finished with eight.

Wapello is scheduled to next play at Hillcrest Academy on Friday.

Columbus is also slated to see action on Friday, the Wildcats will be at Louisa-Muscatine.

