Prep report: Wapello, L-M lead girls all-SEISC selections

Louisa-Muscatine and Wapello each received two first-team selections on the Southeastern Iowa Super Conference North teams.

Wapello seniors Eryka Dickey and Holly Massner represent the Arrows. Dickey averaged a team-leading 13.5 points on 35% 3-point shooting and 47.5% on field goals in addition to amassing 36 assists and 44 steals on the season. Massner had a team-best 79 assists and 87 steals and was second to Dickey in scoring with 12.3 points per game.

Brandon Brown, Wapello’s head coach, was selected as the SEISC North’s Coach of the Year after leading the Arrows to a 15-6 season record and a second-place finish in the SEISC North.

Louisa-Muscatine junior Kylee Sanders led the SEISC in scoring by putting up 20.3 points per game. The junior also recorded 92 steals. Senior Hailey Sanders was second on the Falcons in scoring at 11.7 per game. The sisters were first-team selections.

Senior Helaina Hillyard from Mediapolis was SEISC North Player of the Year.

Sammy Ewart, a Wapello junior, was selected to the second team after going for 7.8 points per game and accumulating 53 steals and 47 assists.

L-M had a pair of honorable mention selections in junior Raegan Downing and sophomore McKenna Hohenadel.