Prep report: Wapello rolls past Midland

Boys basketball
Wapello 69, Midland 34: Trenton Murray had 22 points to lead four Wapello players in double figures during Monday's Class 1A district basketball rout over Midland at home.
Murray scored 16 first-half points as Wapello (15-3) built a 42-18 advantage at intermission.
Caden Thomas (16), Maddox Griffin (14) and Tade Parsons (12) also finished in double figures for the Indians, who knocked in six 3-pointers.
Wapello plays host to Calamus-Wheatland (11-10) in a district semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m.
