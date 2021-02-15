 Skip to main content
Prep report: Wapello rolls past Midland
  • Updated
Boys basketball

Wapello 69, Midland 34: Trenton Murray had 22 points to lead four Wapello players in double figures during Monday's Class 1A district basketball rout over Midland at home.

Murray scored 16 first-half points as Wapello (15-3) built a 42-18 advantage at intermission.

Caden Thomas (16), Maddox Griffin (14) and Tade Parsons (12) also finished in double figures for the Indians, who knocked in six 3-pointers.

Wapello plays host to Calamus-Wheatland (11-10) in a district semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m.

