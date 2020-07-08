PREP REPORT: Wapello, West Liberty, Wilton softball all winners

Softball

Wilton 6, West Branch 4: Mackenzie Heise kept the Bears close with a home run and four runs batted in for West Branch, but it wasn't enough as Wilton claimed the 6-4 victory.

Mallory Lange had two doubles and two RBIs for the Beavers. Mila Johnson went five innings in the circle for the Beavers before handing duties over to Grace Madlock, who gave up three but closed the door on the Bears in the seventh.

Along with Lange, Chloe Wells, Peyton Souhrada and Madelyn Wade all drove in runs for Wilton.

The Beavers are now 10-3 overall and in the RVC. They have a doubleheader in Mount Pleasant on Friday. The team will then begin tournament play at home against either Danville or Mediapolis on July 15.

West Liberty 11, North Cedar 0: Macy Daufeldt tore up the base paths for the Comets with a double and a triple in West Liberty's 11-0 blanking of North Cedar.

Austyn Crees added an extra-base hit as well as two RBIs in the Comet victory. Sailor Hall pitched a complete-game shutout while coming up with an RBI hit of her own.