PREP REPORT: Wapello, West Liberty, Wilton softball all winners

Wilton 6, West Branch 4: Mackenzie Heise kept the Bears close with a home run and four runs batted in for West Branch, but it wasn't enough as Wilton claimed the 6-4 victory.
Mallory Lange had two doubles and two RBIs for the Beavers. Mila Johnson went five innings in the circle for the Beavers before handing duties over to Grace Madlock, who gave up three but closed the door on the Bears in the seventh.
Along with Lange, Chloe Wells, Peyton Souhrada and Madelyn Wade all drove in runs for Wilton.
The Beavers are now 10-3 overall and in the RVC. They have a doubleheader in Mount Pleasant on Friday. The team will then begin tournament play at home against either Danville or Mediapolis on July 15.
West Liberty 11, North Cedar 0: Macy Daufeldt tore up the base paths for the Comets with a double and a triple in West Liberty's 11-0 blanking of North Cedar.
Austyn Crees added an extra-base hit as well as two RBIs in the Comet victory. Sailor Hall pitched a complete-game shutout while coming up with an RBI hit of her own.
It took four innings for West Liberty to get on the scoreboard, but when they did, they didn't look back. After the Comets scored one in the fourth, they went on to plate four in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh for good measure.
West Liberty is home on Saturday for a game against Regina Catholic before the Comets start tournament play on July 15. Their first postseason game will be at home against Camanche.
Wapello 1, Winfield-Mount Union 0: It took the Arrows extras to score the only, and winning, run against Winfield-Mount Union in Wapello.
The Arrows are 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the SEISC North, good for second place behind the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons in the conference.
Wapello is home to begin postseason play on July 15. The Arrows will take on Durant.
Durant at Bellevue called off: The Wildcats' scheduled game against Bellevue on Wednesday night was canceled due to a member of the Bellevue softball team testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. As a result, the Comets have suspended their softball season and will not participate in the postseason.
Durant begins the playoffs on July 15 in Wapello against the Arrows.
