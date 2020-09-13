PREP REPORT: West Liberty remains unbeaten

Volleyball

Comets go 4-0 at Williamsburg tournament: The West Liberty Comets moved to 14-0 overall on the season by taking down Grand View Christian, Montezuma, Centerville and host Williamsburg.

West Liberty did so by not giving up a single set.

Grand View Christian came the closest at taking a set off of the Comets. After the first set ended with a 25-10 West Liberty win, the Thunder scored made the Comets sweat, but ultimately fell 25-20 to lose the set and match.

Setter Brooklyn Buysse had a total of 98 assists Saturday as Martha Pace and Macy Daufeldt combined for 81 kills.

Isabel Morrison added 15 more kills for the Comets.

Up next, West Liberty will travel to Camanche on Thursday.

