PREP REPORT: West Liberty, Wilton appear in initial volleyball rankings
  • Updated
Wilton logo

Volleyball

Beavers, Comets embark on follow-up to state appearances: The West Liberty and Wilton volleyball squads are both aiming at making a repeat appearance at the state volleyball tournament in 2020, just with better finishes than in 2019, when both teams lost in the quarterfinal.

Wilton opens the new season ranked fourth in Class 2A, while West Liberty begins the year eighth in Class 3A.

The Beavers finished 35-4 last year and went 11-2 in the River Valley Conference South Division. But Wilton took second in the RVC to the Comets, who went 31-8 in total and 12-1 in conference play. West Liberty's only conference loss in 2019 came against the Beavers in mid-September.

Mount Vernon (3A) and Western Christian (2A) were ranked atop each of those classes, respectively.

