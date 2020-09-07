PREP REPORT: Wilton comes up short against Lisbon

Football

Wilton six points short against Lisbon: An 18-point second quarter paced the Lisbon Lions to a 26-20 win over the Wilton Beavers on Saturday night.

The game was originally scheduled for the night before, but the game was postponed while a member of one of the team's waited for a COVID-19 test result to come back.

Outside of the second quarter, the two clubs played to a stalemate, as they each scored six in the first quarter, eight in the third and none in the fourth.

Carden Kirkman and Caleb Sawvell recorded rushing touchdowns for the Beavers, both of less than five yards. And Jackson Hull connected with Sawvell for the other Wilton score.

The loss drops the Beavers to 1-1. Next Friday, Wilton is slated to play at Durant.

Boys cross country

Muskies take seventh at Spartan Challenge: Sam Gordon was Muscatine's top runner at Crow Creek Park on Satuday, as the Muskies finished seventh out of a 12-team field. Th eMuskies had a team score of 185.