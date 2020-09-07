PREP REPORT: Wilton comes up short against Lisbon

Football
Wilton six points short against Lisbon: An 18-point second quarter paced the Lisbon Lions to a 26-20 win over the Wilton Beavers on Saturday night.
The game was originally scheduled for the night before, but the game was postponed while a member of one of the team's waited for a COVID-19 test result to come back.
Outside of the second quarter, the two clubs played to a stalemate, as they each scored six in the first quarter, eight in the third and none in the fourth.
Carden Kirkman and Caleb Sawvell recorded rushing touchdowns for the Beavers, both of less than five yards. And Jackson Hull connected with Sawvell for the other Wilton score.
The loss drops the Beavers to 1-1. Next Friday, Wilton is slated to play at Durant.
Boys cross country
Muskies take seventh at Spartan Challenge: Sam Gordon was Muscatine's top runner at Crow Creek Park on Satuday, as the Muskies finished seventh out of a 12-team field. Th eMuskies had a team score of 185.
Gordon took 27th with a time of 17:54. Logan Kirchner was the next Muskie to cross the finish line at 18:02, he took 30th. Aidan Daufeldt (36th, 18:13), Adian Armstrong (42nd, 18:25) and Trevor Diederichs (50th, 18:50) rounded out the Muscatine lineup for the event.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy was the top boys team, recording a team score of 56. Rounding out the top three were Johnston (62) and Iowa City West (85).
Girls cross country
Ricketts leads Muscatine: Karly Ricketts' time of 22:56 represented the best Muscatine time on the girls side at the Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park.
Taya Melendez was right behind her in 39th (23:01). Gwen Kuhl took 51st for the Muskies, crossing the finish line at 23:59 while Ruve Roos (53rd, 24:56) and Abigail Stamler (55th, 25:17) completed the Muskies lineup.
Muscatine finished with a team score of 235, which was ninth. There were 11 teams in attendance, but two did not field complete teams, thus did not receive a team score.
Johnston was the event's top team, finishing with a score of 33. Dubuque Senior (57) and Bettendorf (98) recorded top-three finishes as teams.
Volleyball
Columbus beats East Marshall to close out English Valleys tournament: The Wildcats took two sets while losing none against East Marshall during Columbus' final game of the weekend tournament on Saturday.
The Wildcats lost matches to Cardinal and WACO. The result of the match versus English Valleys is not known at this time. Excluding the result of that game, Columbus' season record is 5-5.
