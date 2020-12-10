 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report: Wilton goes 3-0 at Cascade quad
0 comments

Prep report: Wilton goes 3-0 at Cascade quad

  • Updated
  • 0
Wilton logo

Wrestling

Wilton takes down competition: The Beaver wrestling team came away a 48-30 winner over Cascade Thursday night in Cascade. 

Wilton wrestlers won eight matches in total against host Cascade.

The Beavers also beat  North Scott 41-36 and Camanche 42-30.

However, at the 132-pound weight class, Cascade's Aidan Noonan handed Wilton's Kael Brisker his first loss of the season.

Noonan and Brisker may see each other again down the road with higher stakes on the line. Noonan is the top-ranked 132-pounder in Class 1A, according to The Predicament, while Brisker is right behind at No. 3.

West Liberty's home triangular ends with wins: The Comets took two victories out of the team's home triangular against Tipton and Anamosa.

Neither dual was all that close, as West Liberty took down Tipton 44-21 and Anamosa 48-24.

West Liberty's Kobe Simon, the top-ranked wrestler at the 220-pound weight class in Class 2A won both his matches by decision. He beat Tipton's Nile Schuett 9-2 and took down Anamosa's Connor Andresen 13-8.

Durant splits at triangular: The Durant wrestling team took on West Branch and Bellevue as part of a triangular in Bellevue.

The Wildcats defeated West Branch by a 42-36 final but lost to the host school 36-30.

Durant state-hopeful Ethan Gast received a forfeit against Bellevue, but pinned Quinn Hayden of West Branch a minute into the match.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College

Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

  • Updated

Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie,  sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom  from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Goal of the Century': Maradona's 1986 magic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News