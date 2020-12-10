Prep report: Wilton goes 3-0 at Cascade quad

Wrestling

Wilton takes down competition: The Beaver wrestling team came away a 48-30 winner over Cascade Thursday night in Cascade.

Wilton wrestlers won eight matches in total against host Cascade.

The Beavers also beat North Scott 41-36 and Camanche 42-30.

However, at the 132-pound weight class, Cascade's Aidan Noonan handed Wilton's Kael Brisker his first loss of the season.

Noonan and Brisker may see each other again down the road with higher stakes on the line. Noonan is the top-ranked 132-pounder in Class 1A, according to The Predicament, while Brisker is right behind at No. 3.

West Liberty's home triangular ends with wins: The Comets took two victories out of the team's home triangular against Tipton and Anamosa.

Neither dual was all that close, as West Liberty took down Tipton 44-21 and Anamosa 48-24.

West Liberty's Kobe Simon, the top-ranked wrestler at the 220-pound weight class in Class 2A won both his matches by decision. He beat Tipton's Nile Schuett 9-2 and took down Anamosa's Connor Andresen 13-8.