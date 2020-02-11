Prep report: Wilton, Wapello fall in regional duals

Wrestling

Alburnett 60, Wilton 17: Alburnett collected seven pins and knocked off sectional champion Wilton in a Class 1A regional semifinal dual Tuesday night in Gilbertville.

After Alburnett opened with falls from Dylan Barenz and Noah Mackey at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, Wilton picked up a pin from Colton Kruse at 145 and a 20-5 technical fall from Kaden Shirk at 152.

Wilton's only other win in the dual was a forfeit from Briggs Hartley at 285. Coach Gabe Boorn's team sat several of its starters, including Kael Brisker and Coy Baker.

The Beavers turn their attention to Saturday's district meet at home.

Lisbon 82, Wapello 0: Top-ranked Lisbon wasted little time in getting past Wapello in a Class 1A regional semifinal dual Tuesday in Lisbon.

Wapello, runner-up at last Saturday's West Branch sectional, sat many of its starters for the dual and forfeited five weight classes.

Lisbon had eight pins in the dual, including five in the first period. Wapello's Owen Housman lost a 9-0 major decision at 182 pounds.

