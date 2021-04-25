 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT
Girls soccer

Muskies score non-conference win over North Polk: Class 3A No. 11 Muscatine was able to find the back of the net once in the first half and twice in the second while holding Class 2A No. 4 North Polk scoreless during the Muskies' 3-0 win Saturday at Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Meredith Connor scored twice for the Muskies and Perla Rios once while Lanie Weikert dished out two assists.

The Muskies are now 5-1 after the team suffering its first loss April 20th at 1A top-ranked Davenport Assumption, 2-0.

Muscatine plays Tuesday at Davenport West before getting multiple games in Friday, when the Muskies are set to play in a tournament hosted by Burlington-Notre Dame.

