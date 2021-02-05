PREP REPORT

Boys basketball

Wilton runs away from Tipton: After the Tipton Tigers pulled to within five at the halftime break Friday night in Tipton, the Wilton Beavers were able to hold off the Tigers by a 59-43 final.

The first period ended 15-7 in favor of Wilton, but Tipton won the second -- though the Beavers still held the lead -- and the squads went into the intermission 27-22.

Tipton was only allowed 11 points in the fourth.

Wilton will host West Liberty next Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Wapello falls to Central Lee in SEISC Shootout: The Arrows had three players score in double figures as Serah Shafer, Sammy Ewart and Lindsy Massner each had 10, but Wapello was defeated by Central Lee 59-48.

Tatum Wolford and Toni Bohlen each chipped in nine for the Arrows, but that would round all all the scoring for Wapello.

The game ended the first 14-10 in favor of Central Lee, but that lead would be extended to 22-12 and Wapello couldn't make up the difference.

The Arrows are set to take action again today for a home game against Highland at 3 p.m.