PREP REPORT

Boys basketball
Wilton runs away from Tipton: After the Tipton Tigers pulled to within five at the halftime break Friday night in Tipton, the Wilton Beavers were able to hold off the Tigers by a 59-43 final.
The first period ended 15-7 in favor of Wilton, but Tipton won the second -- though the Beavers still held the lead -- and the squads went into the intermission 27-22.
Tipton was only allowed 11 points in the fourth.
Wilton will host West Liberty next Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Wapello falls to Central Lee in SEISC Shootout: The Arrows had three players score in double figures as Serah Shafer, Sammy Ewart and Lindsy Massner each had 10, but Wapello was defeated by Central Lee 59-48.
Tatum Wolford and Toni Bohlen each chipped in nine for the Arrows, but that would round all all the scoring for Wapello.
The game ended the first 14-10 in favor of Central Lee, but that lead would be extended to 22-12 and Wapello couldn't make up the difference.
The Arrows are set to take action again today for a home game against Highland at 3 p.m.
Wilton picks up season sweep of Tipton: The Beavers were on the road against the Tigers Friday night, but cruised to a 40-27 victory.
Wilton is now 11-8 overall and 9-8 in the River Valley South.
The Beavers and Tigers played each other back on Jan. 8, resulting in a 37-26 Wilton win.
Wilton takes on West Liberty at home next Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.
Prep basketball cancellations
For the second consecutive evening, the winter weather forced a number of cancellations in the area.
The Muscatine boys basketball team was slated for a home game against Central DeWitt while the girls team was scheduled for a road game against the Sabers. Both were called off and will not be made up.
Additionally, some games in the the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout were canceled, including Louisa-Muscatine at Van Buren.
Durant had a girls and boys home doubleheader on tap against Calamus-Wheatland while West Liberty was scheduled for a doubleheader in Iowa City against Regina. Those were called off with no word on make-up dates.