Prep report

Boys basketball
Griffin's 30 leads Wapello over Mediapolis: Maddox Griffin scored an even 30 points in the Indians' 65-46 win over the Bulldogs in Mediapolis.
Trenton Murray added 18 for Wapello as the team improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEISC North. Pekin is in second with a single loss.
The Indians took a 33-25 lead into the halftime locker room and didn't look back.
Wapello is done until 2021, when it will go up against Holy Trinity at Wapello on Jan. 5.
Louisa-Muscatine fails to mount comeback: Winfield-Mount Union led through much of the game, taking a 38-15 lead into the final quarter of play against the road opponent Falcons.
WMU ended up a 55-36 winner.
L-M is now 4-3 overall on the season and 4-2 in the SEISC North and still in the top half of the conference standings.
The Falcons are done until the new year, when the team will be at home for West Liberty on Jan. 4.
Monticello trounces Durant: Justin Recker was one of 10 Panthers to score as Monticello made away with a lopsided win over the Wildcats in Durant.
Recker led all scorers with 24 points as Monticello strolled to a 83-25 victory.
Nolan DeLong had eight for the Wildcats in the loss.
Already up big going into the final quarter, Monticello outscored Durant 17-2 in the final frame to put the game on ice.
Girls basketball
West Liberty holds Cascade to eight points through three quarters in victory: After three quarters of the play, the Comets held a 36-8 lead en route to a 47-21 road win.
After dropping its first two games against Bellevue and North Scott, the Comets have rattled off five straight wins to close out the 2020 portion of the season's schedule.
West Liberty will take the court next on Jan. 5 in West Liberty to host West Branch.
Mediapolis pulls away from Wapello in the fourth: Serah Shafer had 16 points for the Arrows, but the Bulldogs were able to score a home win by a 47-38 final.
Hallie Mohr scored a game-high 27 on six two-point field goals, three three-pointers and six free throws.
Haley Steffener also reached double figures for Mediapolis with 10.
Wapello was able to grab a 34-30 lead with six minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs started what amounted to a 13-5 run to close out the game.
The Arrows drop to 2-5 on the season and are 0-4 in the SEISC North. The team will be in action next on Jan. 5, 2021, for a home game against Holy Trinity.
Winfield-Mount Union takes one from L-M: Kylee Sanders scored 19 for the Falcons, but WMU was able to run away with a 46-32 win.
Hanna McConaha also reached double figures with 11 points, but the Falcons only got two more points from the rest of the team as McKenna Hohenadel and Abbey Kingsley recorded a point apiece.
Bradie Buffington led the Wolves with 23 points.
L-M sits at 4-2 heading into the holiday break and will resume play Jan. 5 when Mediapolis visits Letts.
Bowling
Bettendorf edges Muscatine: The Bulldogs were able to obtain victory by a margin of 2,861 to 2,739 at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.
Marcus Madsen led the Muskies with a score of 482 while Noah Miller chipped in with a 408. Kaleb Staley registered the Muskies' third best score with a 330.
Madsen rolled a high game of 247.
Muscatine's boys bowling team will return to the lanes on Jan. 5 against Davenport Central at Muscatine's Rose Bowl.