Prep report

Nolan DeLong had eight for the Wildcats in the loss.

Already up big going into the final quarter, Monticello outscored Durant 17-2 in the final frame to put the game on ice.

Girls basketball

West Liberty holds Cascade to eight points through three quarters in victory: After three quarters of the play, the Comets held a 36-8 lead en route to a 47-21 road win.

After dropping its first two games against Bellevue and North Scott, the Comets have rattled off five straight wins to close out the 2020 portion of the season's schedule.

West Liberty will take the court next on Jan. 5 in West Liberty to host West Branch.

Mediapolis pulls away from Wapello in the fourth: Serah Shafer had 16 points for the Arrows, but the Bulldogs were able to score a home win by a 47-38 final.

Hallie Mohr scored a game-high 27 on six two-point field goals, three three-pointers and six free throws.

Haley Steffener also reached double figures for Mediapolis with 10.

Wapello was able to grab a 34-30 lead with six minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs started what amounted to a 13-5 run to close out the game.