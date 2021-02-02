PREP REPORT

Girls basketball

Winfield-Mount Union 44, Louisa-Muscatine 43: It was a milestone night with a sour ending for Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders as Winfield-Mount Union came back from a six-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons Tuesday.

Sanders scored a game-high 17 points to surpass the 300-point mark for the fourth straight season. The Falcons star scored 300 points as a freshman, 388 as a sophomore, and 304 as a junior.

She now sits at 1,301 points for her career.

Sanders' total included 13 in the first half as the Falcons built a five-point halftime advantage over unbeaten WMU (16-0), which beat them 46-32 earlier in the season.

In the second half, Kaylee Corbin took over for Louisa-Muscatine (7-6), scoring all 10 of her points after intermission. It wasn't enough, however, as a late 9-2 run gave Winfield-Mount Union its first lead since the second quarter to help it secure the win.

West Branch 46, West Liberty 39: Seeking to avenge one of their two losses since the calendar turned to 2021, the West Liberty Comets jumped out to an early lead only to go cold in the third quarter in a loss to the hosting Bears.