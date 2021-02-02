PREP REPORT

Girls basketball
Winfield-Mount Union 44, Louisa-Muscatine 43: It was a milestone night with a sour ending for Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders as Winfield-Mount Union came back from a six-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons Tuesday.
Sanders scored a game-high 17 points to surpass the 300-point mark for the fourth straight season. The Falcons star scored 300 points as a freshman, 388 as a sophomore, and 304 as a junior.
She now sits at 1,301 points for her career.
Sanders' total included 13 in the first half as the Falcons built a five-point halftime advantage over unbeaten WMU (16-0), which beat them 46-32 earlier in the season.
In the second half, Kaylee Corbin took over for Louisa-Muscatine (7-6), scoring all 10 of her points after intermission. It wasn't enough, however, as a late 9-2 run gave Winfield-Mount Union its first lead since the second quarter to help it secure the win.
West Branch 46, West Liberty 39: Seeking to avenge one of their two losses since the calendar turned to 2021, the West Liberty Comets jumped out to an early lead only to go cold in the third quarter in a loss to the hosting Bears.
Class 3A No. 7 West Liberty (10-5) held Class 2A No. 3 West Branch to just five points in the second quarter on its way to a 20-12 halftime lead.
However, the Bears held the Comets to just 4 in the third quarter to grab a five-point lead and held on from there to move to 13-1 on the season.
Sasha Koenig led the Bears with 28 points.
Mediapolis 58, Wapello 49: In trying to avenge a loss earlier this season to Mediapolis, Wapello found offensive balance Tuesday, with three players scoring in double figures.
Unfortunately for the Arrows, the Bulldogs had Hallie Mohr. Mediapolis' leading scorer tossed in 28 points, including sinking all 11 free throws, as Mediapolis pulled away late to win the SEISC North showdown.
Serah Shafer, Sammy Ewart and Tatum Wolford all scored 12 points for Wapello (8-9), which was within one score midway through the fourth quarter before Mediapolis (9-6) pulled away.
Wilton 43, Mid-Prairie 38: The Beavers held the Golden Hawks to 10 points in the second and third quarters combined and held on for the River Valley Conference win Tuesday.
Mid-Prairie (9-9) held a 17-15 halftime lead before Wilton (10-8) used a 12-6 third-quarter advantage to grab the lead.
It completes a season sweep of the Golden Hawks by the Beavers, who won a Jan. 5 match-up 47-45.
Tipton 32, Durant 20: This season's first meeting between Tipton and Durant ended in Tipton eking out a 51-49 victory. Unfortunately for Durant, Tuesday's matchup wasn't as close.
The Wildcats (3-16) were held to their season-low scoring output. Tipton improved to 5-11 with the win.
Boys basketball
Wapello 42, Mediapolis 35: Spurred by 20 points from Maddox Griffin, 12 of which came at the free-throw line, Wapello staved off Mediapolis Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (5-12) still led the Indians 27-25 through three quarters, but Wapello erupted for 17 points in the final quarter.
Trenton Murray and Caden Thomas each added nine for Wapello (13-2), which had beaten Mediapolis by 19 points in December.
Lone Tree 56, Columbus 43: Lone Tree built an 11-point halftime lead and held on to grab its first win of the season, beating Columbus Tuesday night.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-15.