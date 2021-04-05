 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT
PREP REPORT

  • Updated
Muscatine logo

Boys soccer

Muscatine edges Central DeWitt: The Muscatine Muskies score a score in each half to defeat the Central DeWitt Sabers 2-1 in DeWitt.

Two freshman, Parker Green and Jackson Othmer, each scored for the winning Muskies.

With the win, Muscatine starts the season 3-1 after having each of its first three games go into penalty kicks to decide the outcome.

The game was the Sabers' season opener.

Keaton Simmons scored the Central DeWitt goal.

Galvan powers West Liberty past Prince of Peace: Jahsiah Galvan needed less than a half of soccer to record a hat trick for the Comets, who defeated Prince of Peace 11-4 at West Liberty's Memorial Field.

Galvan scored the first three goals of the contest before Prince of Peace got its, but Galvan found Juan Mateo just before the intermission as the Comets took a 4-1 lead into the halftime locker room.

Prince of Peace would score a pair before Galvan netted his fourth score, putting West Liberty up 5-3 before the Comets would score six of the last seven goals.

Golf

Durant girls out-shoot Beavers: Karissa Hoon's 49 led the Wildcats to victory over Wilton. Durant shot a team score of 208 to Wilton's 232.

The Wildcats notched four of the top five scores as Hoon finished as the medalist. Belle Rockow and Emily Huston each recorded a 52 while Kylie Stineman shot a 55.

Wilton's top finisher was Josie Said, who shot a 56.

