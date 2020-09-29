PREP REPORT

Volleyball
Wilton rolls past ranked West Branch: Class 2A No. 2 Wilton moved closer to completing an unbeaten regular season Tuesday, cruising past Class 2A No. 13 West Branch 25-16, 25-11, 25-19.
The win moves the Beavers, who have not lost a set yet this season, to 23-0, 6-0 in the River Valley.
Carly Puffer led the Beavers with 15 kills and Kelsey Drake added 13. as junior Ella Caffery dished out 33 assists.
Similarly unbeaten West Liberty still stands in Wilton's way to a league title, with a showdown between the two undefeated clubs looming Thursday.
West Liberty pair hit milestone in sweep: On a night when a pair of Comets joined the thousand kill club, West Liberty kept its perfect record intact, cruising past Durant 25-11, 25-11, 25-8 Tuesday.
Senior Martha Pace notched her 1,000th kill early in the first set as the Class 3A 6th-ranked Comets jumped out to a quick lead. Later in the match, junior Macy Daufeldt joined Pace in reaching the milestone.
West Liberty moved to 18-0 with the win, keeping pace with fellow unbeaten Wilton in the River Valley South.
Daufeldt led the Comets with 14 kills and Pace added 10. Brooklyn Buysse recorded 35 assists and served up three aces.
Durant fell to 2-9 on the season.
Boys cross country
Muskies seventh at Iowa City West Invite: Led by a quartet of runners finishing between 22nd and 33rd, Muscatine took seventh at the nine-team Iowa City West Invitational Tuesday.
Sam Gordon (22nd, 18:08) led the way for the Muskies, who finished two spots below fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference member North Scott, but ahead of Clinton in the team standings with 161 points.
Cedar Rapids Prairie won the meet with 33 points.
Muscatine coach Chris Foxen praised the work of Gordon, along with Logan Kirchner (29th, 18:22.5), Aiden Armstrong (30th, 18:26.9) and Trevor Diederichs (33rd, 18:32.6). He added that a fifth runner will have to step up for the Muskies heading into the postseason.
"Varsity ran strong especially our top four guys," Foxen said. "I have no doubt that others will step up and start to fill that vital fifth position. The race for the MAC top spots will be close and we will need all the Muskies firing on all cylinders to finish near the top of the MAC."
Muscatine ninth at Iowa City West Invite: With fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference foes Bettendorf and North Scott giving them something to chase, the Muscatine High School girls cross country team placed ninth at the Iowa City West Invitational on Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Prairie (47 points) won the 10-team gathering ahead of Hempstead (74), Bettendorf (109), Mount Vernon-Lisbon (131) and North Scott (132). The young Muscatine squad finished with 232 points.
Muscatine's Junior Karly Ricketts led the Muskies with a 22:10 clocking in the race won by Hempstead's Keelee Leitsen in 19:43. Muscatine's other counting runners were: sophomore Taya Melendez (26th, 22:21), freshman Kiara Hallett (58th, 24:31) sophomore Leah Roberson (59th, 24:32) and freshman Lola Stamler (67th, 25:29).
