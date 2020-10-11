PREP REPORT

Volleyball
Wilton surrenders first sets of the season: The Wilton Beavers won 56 straight sets to begin the 2020 season. But the Beavers suffered not just lost sets during Saturday's tournament hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie, Wilton went 3-2 in match play.
The second-ranked in Class 2A now has an overall record of 28-2 as Wilton prepares for postseason play to begin this week with the River Valley Conference tournament.
The Beavers open the state playoff regional against Louisa-Muscatine on Oct. 21.
As for the tournament at Prairie, Wilton beat Johnston, West Branch (2A No. 14) and the host team all in straight sets. However, Iowa City Liberty took two sets off the Beavers to win 2-1 and Western Dubuque did the same to Wilton, only the Bobcats did so in two straight sets.
Both Liberty and Prairie are ranked in Class 5A. Liberty is No. 6 while Prairie is ranked 12th.
Muscatine goes 1-2 at Bettendorf tournament: The Muskies beat Davenport North 21-9, 21-14 in its opener, but ceded following matches against Burlington (22-20, 22-20) and Clinton (21-12, 21-16).
Olivia Harmon led MHS in kills for the day with 10. Madi Petersen had nine and Meadow Freers chipped in with five.
Kaylaynn Salyars led the team with 24 assists and Aricka Ramser recorded 27 digs and five aces, both were the most of any Muskie.
Muscatine, ranked 14th in Class 5A, will play Clinton again on Tuesday, when the Muskies host the River Queens in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Following that, MHS will be at Davenport North on Oct. 15, then will open postseason play with a 5A regional game at home against Davenport West.
West Liberty drops three at weekend tourney: The Comets faced some tough competition at the West side Invitational at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.
West Liberty lost two sets to one against Marion and dropped matches in straight sets to West Delaware and Dike-New Hartford.
Dike-New Hartford is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Teams that defeated the Comets over the weekend now sport a combined record of 67-22.
Against Marion, West Liberty took the first set 21-9 but dropped the next two, 22-20, 17-7.
In that match, Brooklyn Buysse had 19 assists and Macy Daufeldt went for 10 kills while Martha Pace added six.
