PREP REPORT

Volleyball

Wilton surrenders first sets of the season: The Wilton Beavers won 56 straight sets to begin the 2020 season. But the Beavers suffered not just lost sets during Saturday's tournament hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie, Wilton went 3-2 in match play.

The second-ranked in Class 2A now has an overall record of 28-2 as Wilton prepares for postseason play to begin this week with the River Valley Conference tournament.

The Beavers open the state playoff regional against Louisa-Muscatine on Oct. 21.

As for the tournament at Prairie, Wilton beat Johnston, West Branch (2A No. 14) and the host team all in straight sets. However, Iowa City Liberty took two sets off the Beavers to win 2-1 and Western Dubuque did the same to Wilton, only the Bobcats did so in two straight sets.

Both Liberty and Prairie are ranked in Class 5A. Liberty is No. 6 while Prairie is ranked 12th.

Muscatine goes 1-2 at Bettendorf tournament: The Muskies beat Davenport North 21-9, 21-14 in its opener, but ceded following matches against Burlington (22-20, 22-20) and Clinton (21-12, 21-16).